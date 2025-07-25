Teleworking From Abroad: New Rules Under Colombia's 2025 Labor Reform

One of the main changes is its regulation of telework—i.e., allowing an employee with an employment contract entered into in Colombia to work abroad. In these cases, the employer is now obligated to guarantee international health insurance that covers the employee in case of accidents or illness, and must continue paying all contributions to the Colombian social security system. Additionally, the reform creates a new mandatory connectivity allowance for those earning up to two legal monthly minimum wages, which will be given as a replacement for the mandatory transportation allowance.

Key points for global employers and transnational teleworkers

Employers must ensure that employees with contracts executed in Colombia who reside (even temporally) in another country have adequate health insurance in their place of residence and remain covered by Colombian social security.

Connectivity allowance: Employers must grant the connectivity allowance (equivalent to the transportation allowance – approximately COP $200,000 (USD $50) for 2025) to teleworkers with monthly earnings less than or equal to two current legal monthly minimum wages, that is, equal to or less than COP $2,847,000 (USD $710).

Other telework modalities: Keep in mind that there are other teleworking options under the labor reform: Hybrid: Up to three days in which the employee works from home. Mobile: Employee works from different places within Colombian territory in order to properly perform their duties (very common for sales positions). Autonomous: Employee works from home permanently.



For these additional telework modalities, employers must guarantee employees the same rights as in-person workers and provide the connectivity allowance as stated above.

In summary, the reform increases the flexibility of telework to align with global trends. Is your company ready for these changes? The implementation of this new regulation requires companies to have special contracts and to modify their internal policies and compliance approach regarding labor, social security, and benefits.

