Chair Law: Mexico Establishes Workplace Safety Provisions For Workers Who Stand For Prolonged Periods

On July 17, 2025, Mexico's Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare published an agreement in the Official Gazette that establishes specific...

With more than 1,800 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow

On July 17, 2025, Mexico's Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare published an agreement in the Official Gazette that establishes specific provisions for the prevention of occupational risks related to workers who perform their duties while standing for extended periods.

These provisions apply to employees who perform their work standing, when safety conditions allow, in the service, commerce, and industrial sectors, to protect their health and guarantee their right to rest during the workday.

Measures highlighted in the agreement include:

The obligation for companies to implement active breaks and periodic rest periods.

The adoption of adequate ergonomic conditions in the workplace to reduce fatigue and associated risks.

Maintaining a record of the risk analysis to which each employee is exposed, depending on the specific conditions of their position, using a scoring procedure to determine the level of risk (low, medium, or high).

The requirement to inform and train employees on the risks and preventive measures related to standing work.

These actions seek to promote safe and healthy work environments, in accordance with the Federal Labor Law and international occupational health guidelines.

As a result, it is important for companies to verify if the agreement applies to them and, if so, to adopt the necessary measures for compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.