Recent Labor Reforms Bring Key Changes And New Compliance Priorities

Recent labor reforms approved by the Colombian Congress, and signed by the Colombian president on June 25, 2025, introduce sweeping changes to employment regulations, including enhanced employee protections, limits on fixed-term contracts, and new legal standards for teleworking arrangements. The following is a high-level summary of the most relevant changes and their potential impacts on companies operating in Colombia.

Sunday and Holiday Work Surcharge: The surcharge for work performed on Sundays and public holidays will increase from the current 75% to 100%. This change will be implemented gradually: July 1, 2025: 80%

July 1, 2026: 90%

July 1, 2027: 100% Night Work: The definition of night work has been expanded; night hours will now range from 7:00 P.M. to 6:00 A.M. (previously, night work began at 9:00 P.M.). Any work performed during these hours must be compensated with a 35% surcharge. Overtime Authorization: Employers are no longer required to obtain prior authorization from the Ministry of Labor to assign overtime; however, companies must maintain a daily record of overtime hours worked by each employee. Fixed-Term Employment Contracts: Fixed-term contracts will now have a maximum total duration of four years. Previously, these contracts could be renewed indefinitely without a time limit. Apprenticeship Contracts and Quota: Apprentices must now be hired under a special employment contract, entitling them to all standard labor benefits and fringe benefits.



Also, when companies prefer to pay a quota instead of hiring apprentices, the monthly amount per each non hired apprentice will increase to 1.5 times the minimum wage (up from the current 1x minimum wage). Disciplinary Procedures: New rules require employers to provide at least five days' prior notice before initiating disciplinary procedures against employees. New Mandatory Paid Leaves: The reform introduces new mandatory paid leaves for employees, including time off for medical appointments, mandatory school meetings for their children, and judicial or legal appointments. Teleworking: Teleworking arrangements can now be established for employees working from abroad, not just within Colombia, in which case employers are required to provide medical insurance. Hybrid teleworking (up to three days per week in the office) is also permitted. In addition, paying a connectivity allowance is mandatory for employees with a monthly salary equal or below 2x minimum legal wages. Disability Quota: Companies are now required to hire a minimum number of employees with disabilities based on the size of the organization. Non-Discrimination and Inclusion: The reform introduces new measures to promote non-discrimination and inclusion in the workplace.

