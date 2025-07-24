Puerto Rico Governor Signs Two New Acts Addressing Arbitration And Preferences For Veterans

Puerto Rico Governor Jennifer González recently signed into law two employment statutes, Act No. 37-2025 and Act No. 26-2025, governing arbitration and hiring preferences for veterans, respectively.

On July 3, 2025, Governor González signed Act No. 37-2025, which amends section 15 of the Organic Law of the Department of Labor and Human Resources of Puerto Rico ("Act 15-1931"). Act No. 37-2025 amends section 15(1)(4) of Act 15-1931, which provides for legal advice and support for workers in legal disputes, by expressly authorizing the Legal Affairs Bureau to represent employees who have agreed to use arbitration for disputes that arise under private employment contracts and other related purposes.

On June 12, Governor González separately signed Act No. 26-2025 to amend Act No. 203-2007, known as the "Bill of Rights of the Puerto Rican Veteran of the 21st Century." Act No. 26-2025 extends an employer's obligation to give preference to veterans in their appointment or promotion to any office, employment, or job opportunity to all types of available job opportunities. The Act also clarifies the obligation to notify the Veterans Advocate Office of all available competitive employment opportunities for all types of available job opportunities.

Specifically, Act No. 26-2025 amends Act 203-2007 to establish that the preferential treatment given to veterans in hiring or promotion must be applied in regular, permanent, temporary, full-time, part-time, and/or fixed-term employment. Employers must now include these job opportunities when circulating announcements of any available position or job to the Veterans Advocate Office as detailed in Act 203-2007.

Employers need to consider these new laws in making any needed changes to their policies or procedures.

*Laura S. Marrero is a Law Clerk in Littler's San Juan office.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.