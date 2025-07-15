Puerto Rico Prohibits Discrimination Against Breastfeeding Mothers In The Workplace

Puerto Rico Governor Jeniffer González has signed Act No. 29-2025 into law, modifying the Act to Regulate the Breastfeeding or Breast Milk Extraction Period, as amended ("Act 427-2000"), which provides certain nursing employees the right to time off to express breastmilk. Act No. 29-2025 adds protections to Act 427-2000, preventing employers from taking into consideration the breastfeeding or breast pumping period when evaluating the efficiency or productivity of their employees.

Specifically, Act. No. 29-2025 prohibits employers, supervisors or their representatives from using an employee's breastfeeding or breast pumping period as grounds for unfavorable performance evaluations or adverse employment actions, including but not limited to reduction of work hours, reclassification, suspension, or dismissal. Furthermore, Act 29-2025 prohibits employers from considering the use of such protected time when evaluating employee efficiency, particularly in decisions related to raises, promotions, or bonuses. Additionally, Act No. 29-2025 forbids any form of discrimination or adverse employment action against a breastfeeding or breast pumping employee who has requested to utilize the breastfeeding or breast pumping period as guaranteed by Act 427-2000.

*Ángel Rivera is a Law Clerk in Littler's San Juan office.

