CONVINUS Global Mobility Alert 20.2026

ANDORRA

General Immigration Quota for 2026 with reduced permit numbers

On April 29, 2026, Andorra adopted the general immigration quota for 2026 and set a reduced cap of 800 permits in total for new residence and work permits, as well as permits for cross-border workers.

The government has allocated the following quotas:

624 permits for residence and work permits

176 permits for cross-border commuter permits.

The quota is 11% lower than the allocation of 900 permits for the year 2025.

Allgemeine Einwanderungsquote für 2026 mit reduzierter Anzahl an Aufenthaltsgenehmigungen

Am 29. April 2026 verabschiedete Andorra die allgemeine Einwanderungsquote für 2026 und legte eine reduzierte Obergrenze von insgesamt 800 Genehmigungen für neue Aufenthalts- und Arbeitsgenehmigungen sowie Genehmigungen für Grenzgänger fest.

Die Regierung hat folgende Kontingente zugewiesen:

624 Genehmigungen für Aufenthalts- und Arbeitserlaubnisse

176 Genehmigungen für Grenzgängergenehmigungen.

Die Quote liegt um 11 % unter der Zuteilung von 900 Genehmigungen für das Jahr 2025.

MEXICO

Processing Delays Affecting Immigration Timelines

Foreign nationals and employers in Mexico are currently facing delays in the processing of immigration matters by the National Institute of Migration (INM) due to the following factors:

Appointment shortages: Due to high demand, the availability of appointments for submitting applications through the INM's online and in-person systems is limited, particularly in major cities (e.g., Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey), which is delaying important immigration procedures. These include, among others, post-entry registrations, renewals of temporary residence permits, applications for permanent residence, applications for change of status, and notifications.

Processing delays: In addition, the INM is experiencing delays in processing domestic immigration applications in several cities, particularly for initial applications for temporary residence permits, renewals, applications for permanent residence, and applications for change of status. Processing times, which previously typically took only one to three business days, now frequently take the full statutory period of up to 20 business days.

Foreign nationals and employers should expect ongoing delays in immigration applications in Mexico in the coming months. These delays also extend the processing times for residence permits required for payroll registration, which may affect the start dates of assignments. In some cases, travel restrictions may also apply, particularly if exit permits are delayed or unavailable while applications are pending or have recently been approved.

Foreign nationals may also experience delays at Mexican consulates. In addition, it should be noted that processing times may increase in the coming months due to the upcoming FIFA World Cup, as Mexican consulates may prioritize the processing of visitor visa applications related to the World Cup. This shift in processing priorities could affect processing times for other visa categories, including applications for temporary work visas.

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