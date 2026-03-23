CONVINUS Global Mobility Alert 12.2026

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Comprehensive immigration reforms regarding visas for skilled workers in the technology sector, as well as adjustments to the EU Blue Card

Greece has introduced a “Tech Visa” and a “Talent Visa,” thereby expanding its options for recruiting highly qualified foreign professionals.

The government has also extended the validity period of the EU Blue Card and relaxed the rules regarding the permissible timeframe for submitting applications.

Finally, a new visa for specialized technical personnel allows foreign nationals to transfer from a company in a third country to a Greek company for a period of 12 months to work on major projects there.

According to Greek authorities, the implementing guidelines are expected to be published shortly. These guidelines include lists of required documents, procedural explanations, and processing steps – all of which are necessary for the practical implementation of the legislative changes.

We will report on these implementing guidelines here as soon as they are announced.

Umfangreiche Einwanderungsreformen zu Visa für Fachkräfte aus dem Technologiebereich sowie Anpassungen bei der EU-Blue-Card

Griechenland hat ein „Tech-Visum“ und ein „Talent-Visum“ eingeführt und damit seine Möglichkeiten erweitert, hoch qualifizierte ausländische Fachkräfte anzuwerben.

Die Regierung hat zudem die Gültigkeitsdauer der EU-Blue-Card verlängert und die Vorschriften hinsichtlich des zulässigen Zeitraums für die Antragstellung gelockert.

Schliesslich ermöglicht ein neues Visum für spezialisiertes technisches Personal ausländischen Staatsangehörigen, für einen Zeitraum von 12 Monaten von einem Unternehmen in einem Drittland zu einem griechischen Unternehmen zu wechseln, um dort an Grossprojekten mitzuarbeiten.

Die Durchführungsrichtlinien werden gemäss den griechichen Behören voraussichtlich in Kürze veröffentlicht. Diese Richtlinien umfassen Dokumentenlisten, Verfahrenserläuterungen und Bearbeitungsschritte – allesamt notwendig für die praktische Umsetzung der Gesetzesänderungen.

Wir werden an dieser Stelle über diese Durchführungsrichtlinien berichten, sobald diese bekanntgegeben werden.

The Latest News on Mobility and Travel Considerations

Overview of the current situation:

Following the launch of an airstrike campaign against Iran by the United States and Israel, and the subsequent retaliatory strikes, airspace in the region has been closed and flights suspended. The situation is volatile and is expected to escalate rapidly and significantly across the region

Employees should follow the latest government announcements and, if necessary or possible, contact their respective embassies.

Employers should verify the safety of their employees and their families throughout the Middle East, maintain up-to-date employee records, review travel and deployment plans in light of official warnings, validate emergency plans, and communicate regularly with affected employees. We are monitoring developments and will continue to provide updates as the situation in the affected countries evolves.

A closer look

Airspace closures and flight operations: Iran, Israel, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Iraq, and Qatar have completely (or partially) closed their airspace. It is expected that other countries in the region will also close their airspace. Many airlines have announced or have already implemented flight suspensions to the Middle East.

Land borders: There are reports of land border closures in the region. Please check with local authorities.

Exemptions: The following relief measures apply to the countries listed below:

Israel: Automatic visa extensions. The following Israeli visas, which expire between February 22, 2026, and March 31, 2026, will be automatically extended by three months: B-1, B-2, B-4, A-1, A-2, A-3, A-4, A-5, DCL authorization (for family reunification and humanitarian purposes). Automatic extension of the validity of re-entry visas. The Israeli Population and Immigration Authority (Foreign Workers Administration) announced that foreign workers from all sectors who have left Israel with a valid re-entry visa (“Inter-Visa”) whose validity expired or will expire between February 28, 2026, and March 14, 2026, will receive an automatic extension of their re-entry visa’s validity through March 21, 2026.

The extension will be automatically updated in the Population Authority’s computer systems; no application or additional request is required, provided that the employee is currently outside Israel and left the country with a valid re-entry visa.

The updated validity period will be displayed in the border control systems and allows entry into Israel through March 21, 2026. It is important to note that this does not constitute an extension of the work visa or work permit, but merely an extension of the validity of the re-entry visa. The extension primarily applies to foreign workers in the industrial, commercial, and service sectors, as well as in the technology sector, and does not apply to foreign experts, including those holding short-term visas (up to 90 days).

The extension primarily applies to foreign workers whose re-entry visas were originally issued for a shorter period than the validity of their work permits.

Kuwait: All types of entry visas for visits that have expired or are set to expire will be automatically extended by one month, effective February 28, 2026. All associated fines and applicable fees will be waived during this period. Residents currently outside Kuwait who have exceeded the permitted period of absence and are unable to return to Kuwait will automatically be granted a three-month absence permit, exempting them from fines and fees. These measures may be further extended depending on regional developments.

United Arab Emirates: It has been reported that emergency visas have been issued under certain circumstances. Individuals who are unable to depart due to flight cancellations are exempt from fines for late departure. This applies to holders of visitor or tourist visas, exit permits, as well as residents who have terminated their residence permits in the UAE in preparation for departure. The exemption is effective as of February 28, 2026, and all associated penalties will be waived.

Entry

Foreign residents whose UAE residence permits expired while they were outside the country may return to the United Arab Emirates without a new entry permit. This exemption is valid until March 31, 2026. Upon arrival in the United Arab Emirates, affected residents may regularize their residency status without incurring penalties, provided that the expiration of their residency permit is attributable to current travel restrictions.

There are reports that authorities are issuing emergency visas for foreign nationals wishing to enter the United Arab Emirates.

Coverage of accommodation costs

According to relevant reports and information, the UAE government is expected to cover the costs of accommodation and care for affected and stranded passengers during the operational adjustment phase.

Aktuelle Nachrichten zu Mobilität und Reisehinweisen

Allgemeine Übersicht über die aktuelle Situation:

Nachdem die Vereinigten Staaten und Israel eine Luftangriffskampagne gegen den Iran gestartet haben und es in der Folge zu Vergeltungsschlägen gekommen ist, sind in der Region Lufträume gesperrt und Flüge ausgesetzt. Die Lage ist unbeständig und es wird erwartet, dass sie sich in der Region rasch und umfassend zuspitzen wird.

Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter sollten die aktuellen Meldungen der Regierungen verfolgen und sich, sofern erforderlich bzw. möglich, bei ihrer jeweiligen Botschaft melden.

Arbeitgeber sollten die Sicherheit ihrer Mitarbeitenden und Angehörigen im gesamten Nahen Osten überprüfen, aktuelle Mitarbeiterdaten pflegen, Reise- und Einsatzpläne im Hinblick auf behördliche Warnungen überprüfen, Notfallpläne validieren und regelmäßig mit den betroffenen Mitarbeitern kommunizieren.

Wir beobachten die Entwicklungen und werden weiterhin aktuelle Informationen bereitstellen, sobald die Situation in den betroffenen Ländern ändert.

Ein genauerer Blick

Luftraumsperren und Flugbetrieb: Der Iran, Israel, Kuwait, die Vereinigten Arabischen Emirate, Bahrain, der Irak und Katar haben ihren Luftraum vollständig (oder teilweise) gesperrt. Es wird erwartet, dass weitere Länder in der Region ihren Luftraum ebenfalls sperren werden. Viele Fluggesellschaften haben die Aussetzung von Flügen in den Nahen Osten angekündigt oder bereits umgesetzt.

Landgrenzen

Es gibt Berichte über Schliessungen von Landgrenzen in der Region. Bitte informieren sie sich bei den örtlichen Behörden und Botschaften.

Israel: Die folgenden israelischen Visa, deren Gültigkeit zwischen dem 22. Februar 2026 und dem 31. März 2026 ablaufen, werden automatisch um drei Monate verlängert: B-1, B-2, B-4, A-1, A-2, A-3, A-4, A-5, DCL-Genehmigung (für Familienzusammenführung und humanitäre Zwecke).

Die israelische Behörde für Bevölkerung und Einwanderung (Verwaltung für ausländische Arbeitskräfte) gab bekannt, dass ausländische Arbeitskräfte aus allen Branchen, die Israel mit einem gültigen Wiedereinreisevisum („Inter-Visa“) verlassen haben, dessen Gültigkeit zwischen dem 28. Februar 2026 und dem 14. März 2026 abgelaufen ist, eine automatische Verlängerung der Gültigkeit ihres Wiedereinreisevisums bis und inklusive 21. März 2026 erhalten.

Die Verlängerung wird automatisch in den EDV-Systemen der Bevölkerungsbehörde aktualisiert Ein Antrag oder eine zusätzliche Anfrage ist nicht erforderlich, sofern sich der Arbeitnehmer derzeit ausserhalb Israels befindet und mit einem gültigen Wiedereinreisevisum ausgereist ist. Die aktualisierte Gültigkeitsdauer wird in den Grenzkontrollsystemen angezeigt und ermöglicht die Einreise nach Israel bis einschliesslich 21. März 2026. Wichtig ist, dass dies keine Verlängerung des Arbeitsvisums oder der Arbeitserlaubnis darstellt, sondern lediglich eine Verlängerung der Gültigkeit des Wiedereinreisevisums..

Die Verlängerung betrifft in erster Linie ausländische Arbeitnehmer in den Bereichen Industrie, Handel und Dienstleistungen sowie im Technologieverfahren und gilt nicht für ausländische Experten, einschliesslich Kurzzeitvisa (bis zu 90 Tage).

Kuwait: Alle Arten von Einreisevisa für Besuche, die abgelaufen sind oder ablaufen werden, werden mit Wirkung zum 28. Februar 2026 automatisch um einen Monat verlängert. Alle damit verbundenen Bussgelder und anfallenden Gebühren werden während dieses Zeitraums erlassen. Einwohnern, die sich derzeit ausserhalb Kuwaits aufhalten, die zulässige Abwesenheitsdauer überschritten haben und nicht nach Kuwait zurückkehren können, wird automatisch eine dreimonatige Abwesenheits genehmigung erteilt, wobei sie von Bussgeldern und Gebühren befreit sind. Diese Massnahmen können je nach den regionalen Entwicklungen weiter verlängert werden.

Vereinigte Arabische Emirate:

Ausländische Einwohner, deren Aufenthaltsgenehmigung für die VAE abgelaufen ist, während sie sich ausserhalb des Landes befanden, können ohne eine neue Einreisegenehmigung in die Vereinigten Arabischen Emirate zurückkehren. Diese Ausnahmeregelung gilt bis zum 31. März 2026. Nach ihrer Ankunft in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten dürfen betroffene Einwohner ihren Aufenthaltsstatus “regularisieren”, ohne dass dies Strafen nach sich zieht, sofern der Ablauf der Aufenthaltsgenehmigung auf die aktuellen Reisebeschränkungen zurückzuführen ist.

Es gibt Berichte, wonach die Behörden Notfallvisa für ausländische Staatsangehörige ausstellen, die in die Vereinigten Arabischen Emirate einreisen möchten.

Übernahme der Unterbringungskosten

Gemäss entsprechender Berichte und Informationen soll die Regierung der VAE die Kosten für die Unterbringung und Versorgung betroffener und gestrandeter Passagiere während der Phase der operativen Anpassung übernehmen.

Announcement of the Introduction of a New Temporary Work Visa for University Graduates and Upcoming Changes to the Post-Study Work Visa (PSWV)

New Zealand’s Immigration Department has announced the introduction of a new short-term graduate work visa, as well as changes to the Post-Study Work Visa (PSWV), which are expected to take effect in late 2026.

The details are as follows

Short-term graduate work visa:

The new short-term graduate work visa grants eligible international graduates who have completed their studies in New Zealand unrestricted work authorization for up to six months. This pathway is intended to give graduates time to secure employment and, if applicable, transition to a work visa for accredited employers.

To qualify for the short-term work visa, applicants must meet the following criteria:

The applicant must hold a qualification at Levels 5 to 7 of the New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (NZQCF) that was obtained through full-time study in New Zealand for at least 24 weeks and that does not qualify them for a PSWV

Provide proof of having at least NZD 5,000 in funds for living expenses

They must not have previously obtained a Graduate Short-Term Work Visa or a PSWV

Written approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade or Education New Zealand must be submitted if the studies were funded under the New Zealand Scholarship Programme and

The required medical examinations and chest X-rays must be submitted (if necessary, depending on the planned length of stay).

English courses, basic courses, and bridge courses are excluded from eligibility. Once approved, holders must work under an employment contract or a service contract and may not operate their own business.

They are not eligible to sponsor partners for work visas or children for student visas for dependent children, although family members may apply for visitor visas or other visas in their own right.

Individuals who have previously held this visa will not be granted another student visa unless they enroll in a bachelor’s degree program or a higher qualification that qualifies them for a PSWV.

Applications must be submitted within three months of the expiration of the applicant’s New Zealand student visa. The visa is granted once and cannot be extended or issued more than once.

Post-Study Work Visa

At the same time, eligibility for the Post-Study Work Visa will be expanded at the end of 2026 to include graduates who have completed a Graduate Diploma at NZQCF Level 7.

To qualify, applicants must meet the following criteria:

They must have completed a full-time course of study in New Zealand for the entire duration of the Graduate Diploma

Applicants must have been enrolled for the entire duration of the program, with no credit transfers or recognition of prior learning allowed

Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree obtained either in New Zealand or abroad—however, there are no restrictions regarding when the degree was awarded

Proof of completion of the Graduate Diploma and a copy of the bachelor’s degree certificate must be submitted

No international qualification assessment is required for foreign bachelor’s degrees; however, New Zealand’s immigration authorities may verify the authenticity of the qualification for immigration purposes.

The PSWV granted under this process may be issued for the duration of the Graduate Diploma completed in New Zealand, but for no more than one year. Only one Post-Study Work Visa may be granted per person. Individuals who have already held a PSWV are not eligible for another one, even if they are pursuing further studies at the same or a higher level. PSWV holders may sponsor their partners and dependent children when applying for visitor visas, work visas, or student visas for dependent children, provided the standard immigration requirements are met.

Ankündigung der Einführung eines neuen befristeten Arbeitsvisums für Hochschulabsolventen und kommende Änderungen am Post-Study Work Visa (PSWV)

Die neuseeländische Einwanderungsbehörde hat die Einführung eines neuen Kurzzeit-Arbeitsvisums für Absolventen sowie Änderungen am Post-Study-Work-Visum (PSWV) angekündigt, die voraussichtlich Ende 2026 in Kraft treten werden.

Die Details zu diesen beiden Visa sind nachfolgend aufgeführt

Kurzzeit-Arbeitsvisum für Absolventen:

Das neue Kurzzeit-Arbeitsvisum für Absolventen gewährt berechtigten internationalen Absolventen, die ihr Studium in Neuseeland abgeschlossen haben, bis zu sechs Monate lang uneingeschränkte Arbeitserlaubnis. Dieser Weg soll Absolventen Zeit geben, sich eine Anstellung zu sichern und gegebenenfalls zu einem Arbeitsvisum für akkreditierte Arbeitgeber überzugehen.

Um sich für das Kurzzeit-Arbeitsvisum zu qualifizieren, müssen Antragsteller folgende Kriterien erfüllen:

Antragsteller muss über Qualifikation der Stufen 5 bis 7 des New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (NZQCF) verfügen, die in Neuseeland mindestens 24 Wochen lang in Vollzeit erworben wurde und die sie nicht für ein PSWV qualifiziert

Erbringung des Nachweises, dass sie über mindestens 5.000 NZD an Unterhaltsmitteln verfügen

Tatsache muss gegeben sein, dass bisher noch kein Kurzzeit-Arbeitsvisum für Absolventen oder PSWV erhalten wurde

Es muss eine schriftliche Genehmigung des Ministeriums für auswärtige Angelegenheiten und Handel oder von Education New Zealand vorgelegt werden, sofern das Studium im Rahmen des New Zealand Scholarship Programme gefördert wurde und

Es müssen die erforderlichen medizinischen Untersuchungen und Röntgenaufnahmen der Brust vorgelegt werden (falls erforderlich, abhängig von der geplanten Aufenthaltsdauer).

Englischkurse, Grundkurse und Brückenkurse sind von der Berechtigung ausgeschlossen.

Nach der Genehmigung müssen die Inhaber im Rahmen eines Arbeitsvertrags oder eines Dienstleistungsvertrags arbeiten und dürfen kein eigenes Unternehmen führen.

Sie sind nicht berechtigt, Partner bei der Beantragung von Arbeitsvisa oder Kinder bei der Beantragung von Studentenvisa für unterhaltsberechtigte Kinder zu unterstützen, obwohl Familienangehörige aus eigenem Recht Besuchervisa oder andere Visa beantragen können.

Personen, die dieses Visum bereits innegehabt haben, erhalten kein weiteres Studentenvisum, es sei denn, sie schreiben sich für einen Bachelor-Studiengang oder eine höhere Qualifikation ein, die sie für ein PSWV qualifiziert. Anträge müssen innerhalb von drei Monaten nach Ablauf des neuseeländischen Studentenvisums des Antragstellers gestellt werden.

Das Visum wird einmalig erteilt und kann nicht verlängert oder mehr als einmal ausgestellt werden.

Post-Study-Work-Visum

Parallel dazu wird die Berechtigung für das Post-Study-Work-Visum Ende 2026 auf Absolventen ausgeweitet, die ein Graduate Diploma auf NZQCF-Stufe 7 abgeschlossen haben.

Um sich zu qualifizieren, müssen Antragsteller folgende Kriterien erfüllen:

Es muss ein Vollzeitstudium während der gesamten Dauer des Graduate Diploma in Neuseeland absolviert worden sein

Die Antragsteller müssen für die gesamte Dauer des Programms eingeschrieben gewesen sein, wobei Anrechnungen und die Anerkennung früherer Lernerfahrungen ausgeschlossen sind

Die Antragsteller müssen einen Bachelor-Abschluss besitzen, der entweder in Neuseeland oder im Ausland erworben wurde allerdings gibt es keine Einschränkungen hinsichtlich des Zeitpunkts der Verleihung

Es muss ein Nachweis über das Graduate Diploma sowie eine Kopie des Bachelor-Abschlusszeugnisses vorlegt werden

Für ausländische Bachelor-Abschlüsse ist keine internationale Qualifikationsprüfung erforderlich, allerdings kann die neuseeländische Einwanderungsbehörde die Echtheit der Qualifikation für Einwanderungszwecke überprüfen.

Das im Rahmen dieses Verfahrens erteilte PSWV kann für die Dauer des in Neuseeland absolvierten Graduate Diploma ausgestellt werden, höchstens jedoch für ein Jahr

Pro Person kann nur ein Post-Study-Work-Visum erteilt werden. Personen, die bereits ein PSWV besessen haben, besitzen keinen Anspruch auf ein weiteres, selbst wenn sie ein weiterführendes Studium auf demselben oder einem höheren Niveau absolvieren. Inhaber eines PSWV können ihre Partner und unterhaltsberechtigten Kinder bei der Beantragung von Besuchervisa, Arbeitsvisa oder Studentenvisa für unterhaltsberechtigte Kinder unterstützen, sofern die üblichen Einwanderungsvoraussetzungen erfüllt sind.

Part 2: Clear Foundations for International Assignments – Getting It Right from the Start

NORMA REYNOV, CONVINUS

In many companies, decisions regarding international employee assignments are initially made from a business perspective. A function needs to be established abroad, expertise is required on site, or a manager is taking on a new role. As a result, the organizational decision is often finalized before the technical details have been fully clarified. However, this is precisely where many of the future difficulties arise.

Practical experience shows that problems during an international assignment are rarely due to individual professional errors. More often, the cause lies in framework conditions that were not fully defined at the beginning. If key parameters are not established early on, adjustments, additional clarifications, and operational uncertainties arise during the course of the assignment, which can tie up additional resources for months.

A planned assignment is not necessarily a well-defined assignment

The decision to send an employee on an international assignment does not mean that a solid foundation for its implementation already exists. In practice, preparations for relocation, draft contracts, or visa processes often begin even when key issues remain unresolved.

This can create a situation where the departments involved are working based on different assumptions. It is clear that HR, payroll, finance, and tax and social security matters are interlinked; and if the initial parameters are not uniformly defined for all parties involved, this can lead to corrections or additional coordination later on.

Key Parameters to Be Determined Before an International Assignment

Before an international assignment, the most important key parameters should be defined so that the necessary clarifications regarding taxes, social security, work permits, and similar issues can be made. These include for example:

The duration of the assignment is one of the key factors. Among other things, it determines the tax and social security implications, as well as the type of work permit required. While changes during the assignment period are possible, they often lead to a reassessment of the international ssignment and additional administrative steps.

is one of the key factors. Among other things, it determines the tax and social security implications, as well as the type of work permit required. While changes during the assignment period are possible, they often lead to a reassessment of the international ssignment and additional administrative steps. The actual place of work is another key factor. Travel between countries, work in third countries, or hybrid work arrangements have direct implications for social security, taxes, and reporting and registration requirements. If the countries of assignment are not precisely defined at the beginning, unexpected consequences often arise later.

is another key factor. Travel between countries, work in third countries, or hybrid work arrangements have direct implications for social security, taxes, and reporting and registration requirements. If the countries of assignment are not precisely defined at the beginning, unexpected consequences often arise later. Organizational integration in the host country also plays an important role. Decision-making authority and local responsibilities influence both the integration within the company and labor law issues.

in the host country also plays an important role. Decision-making authority and local responsibilities influence both the integration within the company and labor law issues. The compensation structure affects not only costs but also the complexity of payroll. Adjustments made after the international assignment begins inevitably lead to additional administrative work.

affects not only costs but also the complexity of payroll. Adjustments made after the international assignment begins inevitably lead to additional administrative work. A frequently underestimated factor is the family situation . Accompanying partners, school aage children, or the partner’s career prospects significantly influence the stability of an international assignment. In practice, difficulties in this area often have a greater impact than administrative issues.

. Accompanying partners, school aage children, or the partner’s career prospects significantly influence the stability of an international assignment. In practice, difficulties in this area often have a greater impact than administrative issues. Finally, the employment contract determines the legal structure of the assignment. The choice between an expatriate contract, a local employment contract, or hybrid forms has direct implications for social security, tax liability, and payroll.

Coordination and Responsibilities

In addition to technical parameters, internal coordination plays a central role. When responsibilities are unclear or decisions are made at different times, inconsistencies arise. The coordinated establishment of key parameters and the verification of assumptions at the beginning of the preparations for an international assignment significantly reduce the need for later adjustments.

Conclusion

A successfully managed international assignment does not begin with implementation, but with a clear definition of the framework conditions. Those who define the key parameters early on, in a consistent and cross-functional manner, lay the foundation for stability, reduce complexity, and avoid subsequent corrections. This is how a strategic business decision ultimately becomes a truly viable and practical international assignment.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.