Can EU/EFTA Retirees Live In Switzerland Without Working?

EU/EFTA nationality gives retirees a favourable Swiss residence route, but it does not create an unconditional right to settle in Switzerland. Before choosing a canton, signing a lease or arranging Swiss tax planning, an EU/EFTA retiree should first test whether they can meet the immigration conditions for residence without gainful activity.

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EU/EFTA nationality gives retirees a favourable Swiss residence route, but it does not create an unconditional right to settle in Switzerland. Before choosing a canton, signing a lease or arranging Swiss tax planning, an EU/EFTA retiree should first test whether they can meet the immigration conditions for residence without gainful activity.

This article explains the Swiss residence route usually used by EU/EFTA retirees, how financial resources and insurance are assessed, when remote work may complicate the case, and what can affect renewal after arrival.

Is There a Swiss Retirement Visa for EU/EFTA Nationals?

There is no separate Swiss “ retirement visa ” for EU/EFTA nationals. Retirees normally apply as persons not pursuing gainful activity under the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons, including Article 6 AFMP / FZA and Article 24 Annex I AFMP / FZA, together with the Ordinance on Free Movement of Persons and the SEM VFP Directives

The central conditions are sufficient financial resources and adequate sickness and accident insurance. SEM guidance confirms that EU/EFTA nationals without gainful activity may reside in Switzerland if they meet these requirements, and that retirees are assessed within this non-active residence framework.

This route should be kept separate from Article 28 LEI / AIG, which concerns certain third-country retirees and involves a different, discretionary framework. An EU/EFTA retiree should not build the application around the Article 28 age, personal-ties and discretion test unless a separate issue makes that analysis relevant.

Are You Genuinely Applying as a Non-Working Resident?

The word “retired” is not decisive. Swiss immigration authorities will look at the substance of the applicant’s activities.

Pension income, annuities, passive investment income, rental income and foreign benefits will usually be treated as resources rather than Swiss work. By contrast, board mandates, advisory work, consultancy, foreign employment carried out from a Swiss home, self-employment, or services to Swiss clients may require closer analysis.

SEM’s home-office circular recognises that, in the EU/EFTA context, work from Switzerland for a foreign employer may be treated as non-active where there is no connection to the Swiss labour market or local economy, and no Swiss client acquisition or client-facing activity. That point should be applied carefully: Swiss employment, Swiss self-employment, Swiss clients or Swiss-market responsibility may require a different immigration basis.

How Are Financial Resources Assessed for EU/EFTA Retirees?

EU/EFTA economically inactive residents must have enough resources for themselves and relevant family members so that they do not become dependent on Swiss social assistance.

For non-active EU/EFTA residents generally, the SEM VFP Directives refer to the Swiss Conference for Social Welfare guidelines as the relevant social-assistance benchmark. For newly arriving retirees who receive a Swiss or foreign social security pension, the authorities must also consider whether their resources exceed the level at which a comparable person would be entitled to Swiss supplementary benefits

There is no single national wealth figure that safely answers every case. A credible application should explain the household’s forward-looking budget, including pensions, accessible assets, rent, insurance premiums, ordinary living costs and dependants. Property ownership may support the overall picture, but it does not by itself prove that day-to-day resources are sufficient.

Third-party support can be relevant, but it should not be treated as a simple substitute for the applicant’s own means. Where support from a family member or another person is relied on, the evidence should show that the funds are real, available, durable and legally or practically reliable.

What Evidence Helps Prove Financial Self-Sufficiency?

Evidence should do more than show a bank balance on the filing date. It should explain why the retiree and accompanying family members can live in Switzerland without public support.

Examples of potentially relevant documents include pension statements, annuity confirmations, bank and investment statements, rental-income evidence, foreign benefit confirmations, household-budget information, expected rent, insurance-premium evidence and proof of accessible assets. Where third-party support is relied on, examples may include a clear undertaking, proof of solvency and evidence of actual access to funds.

These are examples only. The evidence required depends on the facts, canton, timing, family composition and procedural posture.

Is Health and Accident Insurance Enough for Swiss Residence?

EU/EFTA retirees applying without gainful activity must have adequate sickness and accident insurance. This is a residence-law requirement and should be planned before relocation.

It is separate from the health-insurance law question of whether the retiree must join Swiss compulsory health insurance, can rely on coordinated foreign coverage, or may seek an exemption. That analysis may depend on pension source, previous country of insurance, family position and local handling.

Travel insurance is rarely a safe assumption for residence planning. If an applicant intends to rely on foreign or cross-border cover, its acceptability should be checked before moving. Insurance costs should also be included in the financial self-sufficiency budget for every relocating family member.

How Long Is the B EU/EFTA Permit Valid?

A successful EU/EFTA non-active applicant is generally issued a B EU/EFTA residence permit , usually valid for five years. SEM guidance and the SEM VFP Directives indicate that, exceptionally, authorities may limit the initial permit to two years where they consider closer review necessary.

Approval is not the end of the analysis. The right remains conditional on continued sufficient resources and adequate insurance. A renewal strategy may need to be revisited if pension income falls, exchange rates move materially, assets become illiquid, household composition changes or insurance lapses.

Absence planning also matters. A Swiss permit card is not a substitute for actually maintaining Swiss residence. Extended absences, deregistration or abandonment of residence can have immigration consequences and should be checked before departure.

Can Social Assistance or Supplementary Benefits Put Residence at Risk?

Yes. For an EU/EFTA retiree whose residence depends on being economically inactive and self-sufficient, later dependence on Swiss social assistance can put the residence right at risk.

In the AFMP / FZA non-active residence context, claiming supplementary benefits may also create serious renewal or revocation issues. The SEM VFP Directives state that if a retiree later claims social assistance or supplementary benefits, the permit may be revoked or not renewed. They also note that the Federal Supreme Court’s position in BGE 149 II 1 on C permits does not remove this Article 24 Annex I AFMP / FZA risk.

A retiree should take advice before applying for public support if their residence depends on financial self-sufficiency.

Can Family Members Join an EU/EFTA Retiree in Switzerland?

The file should be assessed at household level. Resources, accommodation and insurance must make sense for everyone relocating, and dependency evidence may be important for adult descendants or ascendants.

Unmarried partners and other non-core relatives should not be treated as automatic cases. They may require a separate facilitation or discretionary analysis, and third-country family members may also have different entry formalities before arrival.

Speak to Our Swiss Immigration Lawyers

Richmond Chambers Switzerland is a Swiss immigration law firm that advises EU/EFTA retirees on whether the non-active residence route is appropriate, how to evidence financial self-sufficiency and adequate insurance, and how to manage issues involving remote work, family members, public support, absences and permit renewal.

Frequently Asked Questions: EU/EFTA Retirees Living In Switzerland Without Working Can EU/EFTA Retirees Live In Switzerland Without Working? Yes, EU/EFTA retirees may be able to live in Switzerland without working if they qualify as economically inactive residents. They must show sufficient financial resources and adequate sickness and accident insurance. Is There A Swiss Retirement Visa For EU/EFTA Nationals? There is no separate Swiss retirement visa for EU/EFTA nationals. Retirees usually apply under the non-active residence route for persons not pursuing gainful activity. What Financial Resources Do EU/EFTA Retirees Need For Swiss Residence? EU/EFTA retirees must have enough resources to avoid becoming dependent on Swiss social assistance. Authorities may consider pensions, accessible assets, investment income, rent, insurance costs, living expenses and family members relocating with the applicant. Can Remote Work Affect An EU/EFTA Retiree’s Swiss Residence Application? Yes, remote work can complicate the case if it involves Swiss clients, Swiss employment, Swiss self-employment or responsibility for the Swiss market. Passive income and pensions are usually treated differently from active work. What Evidence Helps Prove Financial Self-Sufficiency In Switzerland? Useful evidence may include pension statements, annuity confirmations, bank and investment statements, rental-income evidence, foreign benefit confirmations, household budgets and proof of expected insurance costs. Where third-party support is relied on, the evidence should show that the funds are real, available and reliable. Do EU/EFTA Retirees Need Health And Accident Insurance In Switzerland? Yes, adequate sickness and accident insurance is a key residence-law requirement. Retirees should check before moving whether Swiss compulsory insurance, coordinated foreign cover or an exemption may apply to their circumstances. How Long Is A B EU/EFTA Permit Valid For Retirees? A successful non-active EU/EFTA applicant is generally issued a B EU/EFTA permit, usually valid for five years. In some cases, the authorities may limit the initial permit to two years for closer review. Can Social Assistance Affect An EU/EFTA Retiree’s Residence In Switzerland? Yes, later reliance on Swiss social assistance or supplementary benefits can put residence renewal or continued residence at risk. Retirees whose status depends on financial self-sufficiency should take advice before applying for public support.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.