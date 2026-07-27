Swiss ICT Work Permit Applications: Why A Group Chart Is Not Enough

A multinational group may submit a polished organisation chart showing the foreign employer and the Swiss entity under the same global brand. The chart may be accurate, but Swiss authorities still need to understand the legal employer, the Swiss host, the working structure, the business reason for the assignment and the employee’s qualifying profile.

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A multinational group may submit a polished organisation chart showing the foreign employer and the Swiss entity under the same global brand. The chart may be accurate, but Swiss authorities still need to understand the legal employer, the Swiss host, the working structure, the business reason for the assignment and the employee’s qualifying profile.

This post is for global mobility teams, in-house counsel, foreign employers and Swiss host entities preparing Swiss work-authorisation applications for non-EU/EFTA assignees . It explains why a group chart is only one part of the evidence, and how to build a coherent file around the corporate link, host role, assignment rationale, worker profile and remaining permit conditions.

Swiss ICT-Style Filings Are Not a Single Automatic Route

Articles 30(1)(h) LEI / AIG and 46 OASA / VZAE may assist certain exchanges of senior managers, highly qualified workers or indispensable specialists within internationally active businesses. That is a facilitation or exception within the wider framework, not a right arising from group membership alone. EU/EFTA and AFMP / FZA cases require separate analysis and are not the focus of this post.

Classify the Assignment Before Selecting Evidence

Before Swiss ICT permit application documents are assembled, the business should identify the real immigration structure. The same corporate group can produce different cases: a local Swiss hire, a posting from abroad , an intra-group assignment, a cross-border service provision , a client-site project, an AGCS / GATS intra-firm transfer or, in some structures, a labour-leasing concern.

The evidence must support the legal theory. A Swiss local hire should not be presented like a foreign-payroll posting. A service-provider case for an unrelated Swiss client should not be labelled as an intra-group transfer simply because the provider belongs to a multinational group. Misclassification is one of the quickest ways to generate authority questions, delay or refusal risk.

Prove the Corporate Link, Not Just the Brand

A group chart can orient the Swiss ICT permit application file. It may show that the sending employer and Swiss entity sit within the same wider business. But it does not prove the legal route, the employer, the host function, the work location, the assignment rationale, the employee’s qualifications or compliance with permit conditions.

For a genuine intra-company case, the file should evidence the relationship between the foreign employer and the Swiss establishment or company. Legal names, jurisdictions, entity types and the ownership or control chain should be clear. A legal-entity chart and a management reporting chart may both help, but they prove different points: one shows corporate relationship; the other shows operational accountability.

Examples of supporting documents may include commercial registry extracts, certificates of incorporation, ownership charts, annual report extracts, branch registration documents, reorganisation records and intercompany assignment documents. These are examples only. Requirements depend on the facts, route, canton, timing and procedure. The same entity names should appear consistently across the application, assignment letter, host letter, registry evidence and group chart.

Show the Swiss Host’s Operational Role

When considering a Swiss ICT permit application, authorities will usually want to understand what the assignee will actually do in Switzerland and why the Swiss host needs the assignment. The host should not look like a mailbox, payroll conduit or nominal sponsor.

A strong host letter should explain the Swiss entity’s business, workplace, reporting line, local contact, supervision model, duration, deliverables and expected output. It should state whether supervision remains abroad, is exercised in Switzerland, or is shared. If the employee remains employed abroad, the documents should say so clearly and should explain how the Swiss host will receive and oversee the work without becoming the legal employer.

If other documents suggest that the employee will work for a different entity or client, the filing theory should be reviewed before submission.

Explain Why This Employee Is Needed in Switzerland

Group membership explains context. It does not explain necessity. A Swiss ICT-style application should connect the Swiss need to a concrete project, function or transfer of know-how, and to the employee’s prior group-specific experience.

The narrative should be concise and evidenced: the business need, timing, deliverables, expected duration and why this employee’s knowledge matters. Avoid generic justifications repeated across multiple assignees. The file should tell an evidential story, not merely attach documents.

The file should also address the wider conditions that remain relevant to the chosen route, such as salary and working conditions, expense reimbursement for posted workers where applicable, quota position, accommodation and procedural timing.

Evidence the Manager or Specialist Profile Separately

A strong corporate link does not cure a weak personal profile. Swiss authorities assess whether the assignee is genuinely managerial, specialist, highly qualified or otherwise eligible under the relevant route.

For managers, evidence may need to show decision-making authority, budget responsibility, personnel responsibility and senior reporting lines. For specialists, the file should explain scarce technical knowledge, group-specific systems expertise, project experience, certifications or other evidence of indispensability. Job title, CV, assignment duties, host letter and reporting line should all point in the same direction.

Trainees, junior staff and ordinary operational employees may require a different analysis. The fact that a global business needs headcount in Switzerland is not the same as proving a qualifying manager or specialist case.

Be Precise About AGCS / GATS and Prior Employment Abroad

One frequent misconception is that every Swiss ICT-style filing has the same one-year prior-employment rule. That overstates the position.

For AGCS / GATS intra-firm transfers, the assignee must generally have been employed by the overseas enterprise for at least the year immediately before the application, and the Swiss host must be a branch, subsidiary or affiliate in Switzerland. For domestic operational-transfer cases under Articles 30(1)(h) LEI / AIG and 46 OASA / VZAE, the legislation should not be simplified into a universal one-year rule.

Short prior tenure can still weaken the evidence. If an employee joined the group only recently, the business should consider whether it can still prove specialist value, group-specific knowledge and a credible Swiss assignment rationale.

Guard Against Client-Site and Labour-Leasing Risk

Complex secondments, outsourcing projects and client-site assignments need particular care. A true intra-company transfer differs from a local hire, external service provision and labour-supply arrangement.

Where an unrelated Swiss client controls tasks, working time, leave, performance and day-to-day instructions, the arrangement should be reviewed carefully for immigration and labour-leasing risk. Contract labels are not decisive if operational practice looks like the supply of personnel.

Build the File Around the Decision the Authority Must Make

A good application does not ask the authority to infer the case from a group chart. It makes the structure visible.

Useful evidence may include corporate-link documents, a precise assignment letter, a detailed Swiss host letter, personal qualification evidence, salary and benefits documents, project materials and clear information on work location and reporting lines. These documents are examples only, not a complete checklist and not a guarantee of approval.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.