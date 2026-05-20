Does Swiss Lump-Sum Taxation Give You The Right To Live In Switzerland?

A Swiss lump-sum tax agreement does not, by itself, give you the right to live in Switzerland. Switzerland may allow qualifying foreign nationals to be taxed according to expenditure, but that tax status is not a residence permit, not a visa category and not a purchase price for Swiss residence.

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A Swiss lump-sum tax agreement does not, by itself, give you the right to live in Switzerland. Switzerland may allow qualifying foreign nationals to be taxed according to expenditure, but that tax status is not a residence permit, not a visa category and not a purchase price for Swiss residence. This article is for individuals and families considering relocation to Switzerland where lump-sum taxation forms part of the planning. It examines Swiss residence by lump-sum taxation and explains how tax eligibility, a cantonal tax arrangement, the immigration basis for residence and final permit approval fit together.

Lump-Sum Taxation Is Not a Swiss Residence Permit

The common shorthand is “lump-sum taxation”. The more precise legal term is taxation according to expenditure, known in French as imposition d’après la dépense and in German as Aufwandbesteuerung. It is a tax assessment method for certain foreign nationals, not a separate immigration route.

A cantonal tax ruling, agreement or comfort letter may be highly relevant in a relocation file. In some third-country cases, it may be an important exhibit where residence is requested on the basis of an important cantonal fiscal interest. However, the tax authority and the migration authority decide different questions. Tax comfort supports planning; permit approval gives residence.

This is why the route should not be described as a Swiss golden visa . Switzerland does not operate a stand-alone residence-by-investment entitlement for this purpose. Applicants who commit to property, school places, staff moves or family-office restructuring before immigration feasibility has been assessed may find that the tax planning is more advanced than the legal right to enter and stay.

What Does Swiss Taxation According to Expenditure Decide?

The tax base is not a simple flat fee. It is based on expenditure, subject to statutory minimums and a control calculation. Cantonal implementation, documentation and availability also matter.

Those tax conclusions do not decide immigration admissibility. An applicant may satisfy the tax conditions but still lack an appropriate permit basis. Conversely, an applicant may obtain residence and later cease to qualify for taxation according to expenditure if the tax conditions are no longer met. Married couples, returning former Swiss residents and applicants with continuing business roles should therefore review tax eligibility and immigration strategy separately.

Why Nationality Changes the Swiss Residence Analysis

The first screening question is nationality. EU/EFTA nationals and third-country nationals are not assessed under the same immigration architecture.

EU/EFTA nationals who are not economically active may rely on the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons (AFMP / FZA) if they meet the relevant conditions, in particular sufficient financial resources and comprehensive health and accident insurance. The residence basis for non-active EU/EFTA nationals is reflected in Annex I Article 24 AFMP / FZA. If they also qualify for taxation according to expenditure, that is a tax overlay rather than the source of the residence right.

Can Lump-Sum Taxation Help a Third-Country National Obtain a Swiss B Permit?

For third-country applicants who do not intend to work in Switzerland, two non-working routes often require consideration.

The first is the retiree route under Article 28 LEI / AIG and Article 25 OASA / VZAE. This may be relevant where the applicant is at least 55 and has particular personal ties to Switzerland. It should not be ignored simply because a tax arrangement is being discussed.

The second is a discretionary derogation for important public interests under Article 30 LEI / AIG and Article 32 OASA / VZAE. In the lump-sum context, the relevant interest may be an important cantonal fiscal interest. This is a “may” provision involving administrative discretion, not a right. A high tax contribution may assist the argument, but it is not determinative.

For example, a 48-year-old entrepreneur may negotiate attractive tax terms with a canton and assume that the family’s B permits will follow. If the planned move includes Swiss-facing business activity, limited physical presence or a family base that remains mainly abroad, the immigration case still has unresolved issues: legal basis, activity restrictions, residence pattern and, in many cases, federal approval.

Who Decides: Tax Authority, Migration Authority and SEM?

In a coordinated relocation, several authorities may be involved. The cantonal tax authority negotiates or confirms the expenditure-based taxation position. The cantonal migration authority assesses the residence application under immigration law. Where State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) approval is required, the canton cannot finally issue the permit unless SEM approves.

Not every residence scenario follows the same approval path. Some canton-specific processes link the tax and immigration files closely; others handle the steps differently. Applicants and advisers should avoid treating one canton’s workflow as a national Swiss procedure.

Consistency is essential. The description of intended activity, residence pattern, family relocation and financial position should not change depending on whether the recipient is the tax authority, the migration authority or another professional adviser. Third-country applicants should also check whether the application must be made from abroad and should not assume that entry as a visitor permits residence while the case is being prepared.

Why Centre of Interests and Activity Restrictions Matter

For many third-country fiscal-interest cases, the factual residence plan is central. The authorities may expect the applicant to show that Switzerland will become the real centre of personal and family life, not merely the place where tax is paid. Physical presence, housing, schooling, travel patterns and the location of family life can therefore matter.

Professional activity is another sensitive area. Where residence is based on important cantonal fiscal interests, professional activity may be restricted to activity abroad, with careful treatment of managing the applicant’s own assets. The tax-law restriction on Swiss gainful activity under Article 14 FDTA / LIFD / DBG and Article 6 THA / LHID / StHG overlaps with, but is not identical to, the immigration analysis.

Applicants should review current roles before filing. Swiss-facing mandates, remunerated board roles, executive functions, entrepreneurial activity and organised investment activity can all require careful analysis. Private asset management may be treated differently from operating a business, but the facts, remuneration, decision-making structure and Swiss nexus matter.

Canton Choice Is Not Only a Tax Comparison

Canton selection affects more than the negotiated tax amount. Expenditure-based taxation is federally framed but implemented at cantonal level. Cantonal tax procedures, documentation expectations, fiscal assumptions and migration handling differ. Some cantons may also restrict or not offer the regime, so current official cantonal guidance must be checked before a canton is selected.

For a family relocation, lifestyle facts also matter. Housing, schools, language, travel patterns and where the family will actually live can support or undermine the credibility of the declared domicile. A canton that appears attractive from a tax-cost perspective may not be the strongest canton for the family’s actual residence plan or immigration route.

What Evidence May Be Needed?

Evidence usually needs to address both the tax and immigration questions. Examples may include:

a draft or signed cantonal tax ruling, agreement or correspondence;

passport, nationality and Swiss residence history evidence;

spouse, partner and dependent family documents;

proposed housing, schooling and insurance arrangements;

wealth, liquidity and source-of-funds evidence;

a clear description of intended activity and foreign business roles;

travel, presence and residence planning.

These are examples only. The documents required in an individual case depend on the applicant’s facts, route, canton, timing and procedural posture.

Test Immigration Feasibility Before Relying on a Tax Deal

Applicants should start by identifying nationality, intended activity, canton, family facts, tax eligibility and the proposed immigration basis before relying on a tax agreement. Tax and immigration discussions can run in parallel, but the applicant should understand which decision is provisional and which decision is final.

For third-country applicants in particular, the key question is not only whether a canton is willing to discuss lump-sum taxation. It is whether the immigration facts support a lawful and credible residence application.

Contact Our Immigration Lawyers in Switzerland

Our specialist Swiss immigration lawyers advise high-net-worth individuals, families, family offices and professional advisers on the immigration side of Swiss lump-sum taxation planning. We can assist with nationality analysis, residence route selection, activity restrictions, authority sequencing, procedure-from-abroad issues and the consistency of tax and migration submissions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.