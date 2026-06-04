Swiss Work Permits: Which Route Applies To EU/EFTA, UK And Third-Country Nationals?

Switzerland does not have a single, general “work visa” route. The correct Swiss immigration analysis starts with four questions: nationality, employer location, activity and duration. A German software engineer, a Croatian project manager, a UK sales director and a US AI specialist may all work for the same Swiss business, but they may fall under different Swiss work authorisation rules.

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Switzerland does not have a single, general “work visa” route. The correct Swiss immigration analysis starts with four questions: nationality, employer location, activity and duration. A German software engineer, a Croatian project manager, a UK sales director and a US AI specialist may all work for the same Swiss business, but they may fall under different Swiss work authorisation rules.

Why Nationality Comes First in Swiss Work Permit Cases

That distinction determines whether the person can use notification, register locally, apply for a residence permit, or require a full cantonal and federal work permit approval. It also affects who files the application and when work may lawfully start.

Croatian nationals should now be treated within the ordinary EU free-movement framework for work purposes. The Federal Council confirmed on 14 January 2026 that the thresholds for reactivating the Croatia safeguard clause were not reached and that Croatia benefits from full free movement

Can EU/EFTA Nationals Work in Switzerland Without a Full Permit Application?

For EU/EFTA nationals employed directly by a Swiss company, short work of up to three months in a calendar year is usually handled through the notification procedure rather than a residence permit. The employer must submit the electronic notification before work starts. For longer employment, the employee must register with the commune of residence and obtain the appropriate permit, commonly an L, B or G permit depending on residence, duration and commuting pattern.

The C permit should not be described as a work permit route for a new arrival. It is settlement status and becomes relevant only if the person already holds, or later qualifies for, settlement.

Are UK Nationals Treated as Third-Country Nationals?

For new Swiss work moves, yes. UK nationals coming to Switzerland to work after 31 December 2020 are treated as third-country nationals and must obtain authorisation before taking up employment. The separate UK quota does not put UK nationals back into the EU/EFTA system; it is a separate numerical allocation for eligible UK cases.

UK nationals who established rights under the AFMP/FZA before the end of the Brexit transition period may be in a different position. Those acquired rights must be evidenced; they should not be assumed simply because the person is British or previously travelled to Switzerland.

UK service providers may also need separate analysis under the Switzerland–UK Services Mobility Agreement, which is distinct from a UK national taking up local Swiss employment.

When Is a Swiss Work Permit Required for Third-Country Nationals?

For third-country nationals, the starting point is Article 11 LEI/AIG: foreign nationals who wish to work in Switzerland require authorisation. In salaried employment, the Swiss employer normally files the application.

Admission for employment is governed principally by Articles 18 to 24 LEI/AIG. The employer must usually show Swiss economic interest, quota availability, labour-market priority, salary and employment conditions customary for the region and sector, suitable qualifications and appropriate accommodation. SEM describes third-country admission as focused on managers, specialists and other qualified workers where admission is justified by the interests of Switzerland and its economy.

For 2026, the Federal Council has left the main quota figures unchanged: 8,500 permits for qualified third-country workers and specialists , made up of 4,500 B permits and 4,000 L permits; and 3,500 permits for UK nationals, made up of 2,100 B permits and 1,400 L permits. Quota availability is necessary but not sufficient: the substantive admission criteria still need to be met.

Business Visitors, Posted Workers and Productive Work

Schengen short-stay right allows presence for up to 90 days in a rolling 180-day period. It does not, by itself, authorise productive work in Switzerland. Meetings, negotiations, conference attendance and some forms of non-productive training may be business visitor activity. By contrast, client delivery, implementation, repair, installation, operational training and hands-on project work require a Swiss work-authorisation analysis.

This is especially important for foreign employers sending staff to Switzerland. Local Swiss employment, posting from an EU/EFTA employer, posting from a non-EU/EFTA employer, self-employment, intra-group transfer, remote work and business visiting are separate categories. A route that is lawful for one category may be unavailable for another.

Short-Term Swiss Work: Notification, Registration or Permit?

Switzerland uses several time thresholds that are often confused.

For EU/EFTA nationals employed by a Swiss company for up to three months in a calendar year, the notification procedure may apply. For posted workers and self-employed service providers from EU/EFTA states, the AFMP/FZA notification procedure may be available for up to 90 working days per calendar year, subject to the rules and exceptions for the activity and sector. SEM confirms that posted workers and self-employed service providers must generally notify at least eight days before work starts, while some sectors require notification from the first day.

Beyond the relevant notification threshold, a permit application is required and there is no general entitlement to approval. For third-country nationals, short-term Swiss work may involve a short-stay authorisation, but the correct route depends on the role, employer, duration, nationality, visa requirement and whether the activity meets the admission criteria.

Staff Leasing, Employer of Record and Payroll Structures

Employers should not assume that an Employer of Record, payroll company or foreign consultancy arrangement solves Swiss immigration. Swiss authorities examine the real working relationship, not only the contract label.

Staff leasing and recruitment are regulated. SEM states that direct and indirect staff leasing from abroad is not permitted and that the notification procedure does not apply to staff leasing or job placement services from EU/EFTA service providers.

This should be checked before relying on an employer-of-record model, payroll company or consultancy structure for Swiss work.

How Employers Should Classify a Swiss Work Case

The safest sequence is simple:

Identify the worker’s nationality and any protected status.

Identify the real employer, Swiss host and work location.

Define the activity and whether productive work will be performed.

Count Swiss working days and Schengen days accurately.

Choose between visitor status, notification, registration or full permit approval.

Offer letters for foreign nationals should normally be conditional on any required Swiss work and residence authorisation. Project teams should not promise Swiss client delivery dates until immigration classification is complete.

A short Swiss mobility intake form is often the best internal control. It should capture nationality, employer, Swiss host, activity, dates, prior Swiss and Schengen travel, work location and whether the person will perform productive work. Used consistently, it prevents many accidental breaches.

Key Swiss Work Permit References

The principal legal framework includes LEI/AIG Articles 11 and 18–24, OASA/VZAE, the SEM Directives, the AFMP/FZA, the FMIO/VEP, the EFTA Convention, Schengen short-stay rules, the Posted Workers Act and the Employment Services Act. The relevant authority and procedure depend on the canton, the work location, the employer structure and the category of work. Contact Our Immigration Lawyers in Switzerland

Richmond Chambers Switzerland advises employers, founders, executives, HR teams and internationally mobile workers on Swiss work permit strategy, EU/EFTA notification , UK post-Brexit cases, third-country applications, short-term assignments, posted-worker issues and immigration compliance planning. We can help classify the route, identify evidential risks, prepare the work permit filing and liaise with the relevant Swiss authorities where appropriate.

Frequently Asked Questions: Swiss Work Permits

Who needs a Swiss work permit?

Swiss work authorisation depends on nationality, employer location, activity and duration. EU/EFTA nationals, UK nationals and other third-country nationals may follow different routes even when working for the same Swiss business. Can EU/EFTA nationals work in Switzerland without a full work permit application? EU/EFTA nationals directly employed by a Swiss company may usually use the notification procedure for work of up to three months in a calendar year. For longer employment, they must normally register with the commune of residence and obtain the appropriate Swiss permit, such as an L, B or G permit. Do UK nationals need a Swiss work permit after Brexit? UK nationals moving to Switzerland for work after 31 December 2020 are treated as third-country nationals and need authorisation before starting employment. UK nationals with protected pre-Brexit acquired rights may be treated differently, but those rights must be evidenced. What are the main requirements for a Swiss work permit for third-country nationals? For third-country nationals, the Swiss employer usually files the application and must meet the admission criteria under Swiss immigration law. These may include economic interest, quota availability, labour-market priority, suitable qualifications, salary and employment conditions, and appropriate accommodation. Does a Schengen short-stay visa allow someone to work in Switzerland? No. A Schengen short-stay right allows presence for up to 90 days in a rolling 180-day period, but it does not itself authorise productive work in Switzerland. Activities such as client delivery, implementation, installation, repair or hands-on project work require a Swiss work-authorisation assessment. When can the Swiss notification procedure be used for short-term work? The notification procedure may apply to certain short-term EU/EFTA work, including direct Swiss employment of up to three months in a calendar year and some posted-worker or self-employed service-provider cases of up to 90 working days per calendar year. The rules depend on the worker’s status, employer structure, activity, sector and timing. Can an Employer of Record or payroll company avoid Swiss work permit requirements? No. Swiss authorities look at the real working relationship, not only the contract label. Employer of Record, payroll, consultancy and staff-leasing structures still require careful Swiss immigration and employment-law analysis.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.