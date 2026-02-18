Registration Procedures After Relocation From Abroad: Differences Between EU / EFTA And Third-Country Nationals In Zurich, Basel, And Zug

- with Senior Company Executives and HR
- in Switzerland
For the German version, please read here >>
Introduction
For relocation companies, a thorough understanding of registration and permit procedures following a move from abroad is essential. Clients—whether international specialists, executives, or their families—expect legally compliant, efficient, and forward-looking support. A key success factor in this context is the correct distinction between EU/EFTA nationals and third-country nationals.
This article is explicitly aimed at relocation service providers and offers a practice-oriented overview of the registration procedures after relocation from abroad in the cantons of Zurich, Basel, and Zug. In addition to the legal framework, it outlines operational differences, typical challenges, and points of leverage for professional relocation services.
General Registration Obligation (for all persons relocating)
Regardless of nationality, the following applies: persons relocating to Switzerland from abroad must generally register in person with the residents' registration office (Einwohnerkontrolle) of their future place of residence within 14 days of entry and before commencing employment.
The following documents are generally required:
- Valid passport or identity card for EU / EFTA citizens
- Rental contract or confirmation of accommodation
- Civil status documents – depending on marital status:Single – no documents required; depending on the municipality, a birth certificate may be requestedMarried – marriage certificate from abroad; depending on the country of origin, translation and legalization may be requiredDivorced – divorce decreeFor children – birth certificate, translated and legalized depending on the country of origin
- Proof of health insurance or confirmation of enrollment, if already available. Otherwise, this must be submitted within 3 months of registration.
Beyond this, the requirements differ significantly depending on the individual's country-of-origin status.
EU / EFTA Nationals
Thanks to the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons between Switzerland and the EU/EFTA, these individuals benefit from facilitated entry and residence conditions.
Key aspects prior to registration:
- No visa required for entry
- Residence permit primarily based on gainful employment or sufficient financial means
- Simplified review by the migration authorities
Typical additional documents:
- Employment contract or employer confirmation (in the case of employment)
- Proof of self-employment or sufficient financial means (for economically inactive persons)
The residence permit (usually an L or B permit) is generally issued after registration. Processing times are typically short.
Third-Country Nationals
For persons from countries outside the EU/EFTA, significantly stricter admission requirements apply. In many cases, the permit procedure must be completed before entry.
Key aspects prior to registration:
- A final decision by the cantonal and/or federal migration authorities regarding gainful employment (work permit) is available
- Visa requirement (depending on country of origin) – collection of the national D visa takes place abroad
- Coordination of housing arrangements or rental contract for a duration exceeding 3 months
- Coordination of the criminal record extract – only for persons holding a B residence permit
- For married persons: coordination of a language course for the spouse at level A1 – only for persons holding a B residence permit
Typical additional documents:
- Approved residence and work permit
- Visa D (if no visa exemption applies, e.g. for New Zealand nationals)
- Recognition of diplomas or qualifications (depending on profession)
After entry, personal registration takes place at the competent residents' registration office. Without prior approval, regular registration is generally not possible.
Cantonal Specifics in Comparison
Canton of Zurich
- High case volumes and correspondingly formalized processes
- Often longer lead times and processing periods for third-country nationals
- Online appointment booking mandatory in many municipalities
Canton of Basel (Basel-Stadt and Basel-Landschaft)
- Basel-Stadt with a centralized residents' office experienced in international cases
- Basel-Landschaft more strongly organized at the municipal level
- Clear separation between registration and migration-law assessment
Canton of Zug
- Very efficient procedures, particularly for EU/EFTA relocations
- High service orientation and transparent information policy
- Good coordination between municipalities and the cantonal migration office
Typical Errors and Recommendations from a Relocation Perspective
- Unclear status assessment prior to entry: Particularly for third-country nationals, this leads to delays or refusals.
- Lack of coordination between employer, client, and authorities: Clear definition of roles and processes is essential.
- Underestimation of municipal differences: Even within the same canton, procedures and appointment availability can vary significantly.
- Time pressure regarding commencement of employment: Without realistic scheduling, unnecessary compliance risks arise for employers.
Conclusion
For relocation companies, a differentiated approach to EU / EFTA and third-country nationals in the registration process is indispensable. While EU / EFTA cases can usually be handled in a standardized and efficient manner, third-country mandates require intensive advance planning, close coordination, and sound expertise in migration law. The cantons of Zurich, Basel, and Zug each offer different framework conditions that can be leveraged professionally. Relocation service providers who master these cantonal specificities and align their processes accordingly position themselves as reliable partners for internationally active companies and their employees.
Note: Due to the complexity of foreign national law, an individual assessment or the involvement of an immigration provider is recommended in specific cases.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.