Non-EU Nationals With A Business Visa Explanation Of The 90 / 180-Day Rule With Calculation Of The Days

For the German version, please read here >>

A non-EU citizen with a Schengen Type C visa (business visa) may stay in the Schengen area for a maximum of 90 days within a rolling period of 180 days.

This is a rolling period, not a fixed calendar period.

Every day of stay counts, including the day of entry and departure.

The check is carried out for each individual day that the person stays in the Schengen area.

The validity of the visa (e.g. 1 year, multiple entries) determines when you are allowed to travel – the 90 / 180 rule determines how long you are allowed to stay.

Specific example: Burcu Gökhan travels to Switzerland for project implementation and strategic planning.

Person

Burcu Gökhan is a third-country national from Istanbul who works in marketing. She is not a citizen of the European Union and is therefore subject to the residence regulations for short stays in the Schengen area. In November 2025, she received a 120-day permit from the canton of Zurich, valid until 31 December 2026. She was then able to obtain a Schengen Type C visa with the same validity and multiple entries and exits.

Residence status

The person has a Schengen Type C visa (120-day permit) with multiple entries until 31 December 2026. The visa entitles the holder to short-term business stays in the Schengen area and is subject to the legal limit of a maximum of 90 days within a period of 180 days, even if the holder has a valid 120-day permit. Before entering the country, Burcu must check that the Schengen regulations are being complied with.

Travel dates (business trips)

Burcu made or plans to make the following business trips Zurich:

Both the date of entry and the date of departure are counted as full days of stay.

Consolidated Overview – Assessment of the 90 / 180-Day Rule

Third-country national | Marketing | Business visa (type C) - Comparative keydate audit

Detailed examination of the 90 / 180 rule (on 12 June)

Step 1: 180-day review

From 12 June backwards 180 days → Period: 14 December 2025 – 12 June 2026

Step 2: Count days of stay in the period

Trip 1 (10–30 January): 21 days

Trip 2 (5–25 March): 21 days

Trip 3 (15 May–12 June): 29 days

Total:

21 + 21 + 29 = 71 days

Result: Burcu remains within the permitted 90 days.

Remaining days for further Schengen trips:

90 − 71 = 19 days

For each individual day of stay (e.g. 10 June), the following is checked:

1) How many days has the person been in the Schengen area in the previous 180 days?

This number must not exceed 90.

2) When is re-entry with full availability possible?

The oldest days of stay are from trip 1 (from 10 January 2026).

180 days after 10 January 2026 = 9 July 2026

From 9 July, these days fall outside the calculation window.

Burch can then gradually use more days again until 90 days are available again.

Important practical information for business travellers:

✔ Document all entry and exit dates accurately

✔ Use the official EU Schengen calculator before each trip:https://ec.europa.eu/assets/home/visa-calculator/calculator.htm?lang=en

✔ Multiple-entry or long-term visas and the 120-day authorisation do not override the 90 / 180 rule

✔ Overstaying can lead to:

Fines

Entry bans

Rejection of future visas

Important Insights

The 90 / 180-day rule is the central regulation for short stays

It applies to business, tourist and visitor visas, as well as to third-country nationals requiring a visa with a 120-day authorisation valid for 12 months.

The period is flexible, not fixed

The responsibility for correct calculation always lies with the traveller

