CONVINUS Global Mobility Alert - Week 26.2025

Indonesia: Updating the regulations for short-term visas

The Indonesian government has updated its visa policy as part of a new immigration decree.

Below we have listed the new regulations for you:

1) Visa-free entry and visa-on-arrival are now categorized into A1 and B1 indices (previously they were A2 and B2 indices). These new classifications apply to tourists and allow for a wide range of non-work activities, including yacht tourism, participation in meetings, conventions, company-sponsored travel, exhibitions, family visits, transit travel, other business events and medical treatment. However, they are prohibited from engaging in practical activities.

2) iIndividuals entering Indonesia for tourism, family visits or transit must apply for a C1 visa. Individuals entering for business purposes (e.g. for negotiations or visits to offices, factories or investment sites) must apply for a category C2 visa. For technical work, including the installation or repair of equipment, a separate category C20 visa is required. In addition, nationals from countries covered by the "Calling Visa" policy (a visa that requires a security check and approval from the Directorate General of Immigration) must use the C11 and C11A indices to participate as exhibitors at international exhibitions.

3) Multiple entry visas follow a similar structure. Foreign nationals entering Indonesia for tourism purposes, family visits or reunions, company-sponsored trips, trade fairs, conventions, congresses, exhibitions, meetings and trade shows must use the D1 category visa. Those traveling for business reasons must use the D2 index visa. For preinvestment activities such as feasibility studies and site visits, individuals must apply for the newly introduced Index D12 visa.

4) The Indonesian government has issued a separate regulation introducing the Index C18 visa, which is intended for foreign workers on probation. This visa allows its holders a one-time, non-extendable stay of up to 90 days and strictly prohibits receiving payments, engaging in commercial activities or exceeding the permitted period. In practice, the revised visa framework provides clearer guidelines: A1, B1, C1 and D1 visa holders can attend meetings at business sites but are not permitted to carry out practical work. C2 or D2 visas are required for business activities such as construction site visits, while a C20 visa is now required for technical work such as installing or repairing equipment. Notably, companies can no longer use C18 visas to change an applicant's status after arrival, as the visa is strictly nonrenewable and for single-use only.

Indonesien: Aktualisierung der Regelungen für Kurzzeitvisa

Die indonesische Regierung hat ihre Visapolitik im Rahmen eines neuen Einwanderungsdekrets aktualisiert.

Im Folgenden haben wir die neuen Regelungen für Sie aufgelistet:

1) Die visumfreie Einreise und das Visum bei der Einreise sind jetzt in die Indizes A1 und B1 eingestuft. Zuvor waren es die Indizes A2 und B2. Diese neuen Einstufungen gelten für Touristen und ermöglichen ein breites Spektrum an nichtberuflichen Aktivitäten, darunter Yachttourismus, die Teilnahme an Tagungen, Kongressen, von Unternehmen finanzierten Reisen, Ausstellungen, Familienbesuchen, Transitreisen, anderen geschäftlichen Veranstaltungen und medizinischen Behandlungen. Es ist ihnen jedoch untersagt, eine praktische Tätigkeit auszuüben.

2) Personen, die zu touristischen Zwecken, zu Familienbesuchen oder zur Durchreise nach Indonesien einreisen, müssen das Visum der Kategorie C1 beantragen. Personen, die zu geschäftlichen Zwecken einreisen (z. B. zu Verhandlungen oder Besuchen von Büros, Fabriken oder Investitionsstandorten), müssen ein Visum der Kategorie C2 beantragen. Für technische Arbeiten, einschließlich der Installation oder Reparatur von Geräten, ist ein separates Visum der Kategorie C20 erforderlich. Darüber hinaus müssen Staatsangehörige aus Ländern, die unter die Calling Visa"-Politik fallen (dies ist ein Visum, das eine Sicherheitsüberprüfung und eine Genehmigung der Generaldirektion für Einwanderung erfordert), die Indizes C11 und C11A verwenden, um als Aussteller an internationalen Ausstellungen teilzunehmen.

3) Visa für die mehrfache Einreise folgen einer ähnlichen Struktur. Ausländische Staatsangehörige, die zu touristischen Zwecken, für Familienbesuche oder Treffen, von Unternehmen finanzierte Reisen, Messen, Tagungen, Kongresse, Ausstellungen, Tagungen und Messen nach Indonesien einreisen, müssen das Visum der Kategorie D1 verwenden. Wer aus geschäftlichen Gründen einreist, muss das Index D2-Visum verwenden. Für Aktivitäten im Vorfeld von Investitionen, wie Machbarkeitsstudien und Standortbesichtigungen, müssen Einzelpersonen das neu eingeführte Index D12-Visum beantragen.

4) Die indonesische Regierung hat eine separate Verordnung zur Einführung des Index-C18-Visums erlassen, das für ausländische Arbeitnehmer auf Probe vorgesehen ist. Dieses Visum erlaubt seinen Inhabern einen einmaligen, nicht verlängerbaren Aufenthalt von bis zu 90 Tagen und verbietet strengstens den Empfang von Zahlungen, die Ausübung kommerzieller Aktivitäten oder eine Überschreitung des erlaubten Zeitraums.

In der Praxis bietet der überarbeitete Visa-Rahmen klarere Richtlinien: So können Inhaber der Visa A1, B1, C1 und D1 an Besprechungen an Betriebsstätten teilnehmen, aber es ist ihnen nicht gestattet praktische Arbeit zu verrichten. Für geschäftliche Aktivitäten wie Baustellenbesuche sind C2- oder D2-Visa erforderlich, während für technische Arbeiten wie die Installation oder Reparatur von Geräten nun ein C20-Visum erforderlich ist. Insbesondere können Unternehmen C18-Visa nicht mehr verwenden, um den Status eines Antragstellers nach der Ankunft zu ändern, da das Visum streng genommen nicht verlängerbar und nur für die einmalige Verwendung vorgesehen ist.

Kuwait: Mandatory exit permits for foreign nationals leaving Kuwait will soon be required

Kuwait: Obligatorische Ausreisegenehmigungen für ausländische Staatsangehörige bei der Ausreise aus Kuwait in Kürze notwendig

From July 1, 2025, foreign nationals who are employed in the private sector must obtain an exit permit before leaving the country - regardless of whether they are leaving temporarily or permanently. Currently, such foreign nationals do not require an exit permit. To obtain an exit permit, employees must first submit an application via the Sahel application (including personal details, travel dates and means of transportation). The employer must then approve the application via the "As-hal portal". Once approved, the exit permit should be immediately available via the employee's Sahel application. There may be delays in the initial stages of implementing this new policy.

It is currently still unclear whether multiple or longterm exit permits will be offered. We will continue to monitor the situation and inform you of any new publications here.

Ab dem 1. Juli 2025 müssen ausländische Staatsangehörige, die in der Privatwirtschaft beschäftigt sind, eine Ausreisegenehmigung einholen, bevor sie das Land verlassen - unabhängig davon, ob es sich um eine vorübergehende oder dauerhafte Ausreise handelt. Derzeit benötigen solche ausländischen Staatsangehörigen keine Ausreisegenehmigung. Um eine Ausreisegenehmigung zu erhalten, müssen die Arbeitnehmer zunächst einen Antrag über die SahelAnwendung stellen (einschliesslich persönlicher Angaben, Reisedaten und Transportmittel). Der Arbeitgeber muss den Antrag dann über das "As-halPortal" genehmigen. Nach der Genehmigung sollte die Ausreisegenehmigung sofort über die SahelAnwendung des Mitarbeiters abrufbar sein. In der Anfangsphase der Umsetzung dieser neuen Politik kann es zu Verzögerungen kommen.

Zur Zeit ist es noch unklar, ob Mehrfach- oder Langzeitausreisegenehmigungen angeboten werden. Wir werden die Situation weiter beobachten und über neue Veröffentlichungen an dieser Stelle informieren.

Slovenia: Introduction of a visa for remote work soon

Slowenien: Einführung eines Visums für Fernarbeit ("remote work") demnächst

From November 21, 2025, foreign nationals can apply for a one-year residence permit for remote work, which allows them to work either as an employee or contractor of a company based abroad or as a selfemployed person.

However, it should be noted that this residence permit is not renewable.

Applicants must earn a sufficient minimum income and may not work for or provide services to companies based in Slovenia.

Ab dem 21. November 2025 können ausländische Staatsangehörige eine einjährige Aufenthaltserlaubnis für Fernarbeit beantragen, die es ihnen ermöglicht, entweder als Angestellte oder Auftragnehmer eines im Ausland ansässigen Unternehmens oder als Selbstständige zu arbeiten. Hierbei ist allerdings zu beachten, dass diese Aufenthaltserlaubnis nicht verlängerbar ist.

Die Antragsteller müssen ein ausreichendes Mindesteinkommen erzielen und dürfen nicht für in Slowenien ansässige Unternehmen arbeiten oder Dienstleistungen für diese erbringen.

Part 4: Assignments abroad: Assignment contract and expat policy - what needs to be regulated for international assignments

International assignments do not work on the fly. Rather, they need a solid foundation on which they can thrive. On the one hand, contractually, so that the specific assignment is regulated with legal certainty. On the other hand, organizationally, so that uniform standards are apply throughout the company. This is precisely where the two instruments "international assignment contract" and "expat policy" come together.

The international assignment agreement regulates the individual case. The policy defines the rules of the game. Both sets of contracts must fit together so that international assignments not only work on paper, but also in everyday life.

In this article, we show how the international assignment agreement and the expat policy complement each other and what companies should specifically regulate so that foreign assignments remain plannable, comparable and legally secure.

1. The international assignment agreement

The international assignment agreement forms the contractual basis for the foreign assignment. It supplements the existing employment contract with the key points that apply during the assignment (e.g. place of work, remuneration or fringe benefits). A completely new contract is not usually necessary. A written addendum in the form of an international assignment agreement is usually sufficient.

The following elements belong in every international assignment agreement:

Country of assignment, duration of assignment, and return clause

Remuneration during the international assignment, currency regulations, any supplements

Social security and tax regulations (ideally with reference to the expat policy)

Benefits in kind such as accommodation, relocation costs or school costs

Applicable law, place of jurisdiction and settlement of disputes

Important for practice:

The international assignment agreement does not replace the original employment contract, but supplements it. To ensure that there are no contradictions or room for interpretation later on, both documents should be properly coordinated.

2. The expat policy

An expat policy is not a mandatory document, but it is a key success factor, especially in the case of multiple international assignments or international structures within the company. It defines the basic framework: who can generally be posted (e.g. certain functions or hierarchy levels), which benefits are typically granted and which tax and social security principles apply.

Typical contents of an expat policy:

Conditions for an international assignment (e.g. duration of assignment, target groups, approval process)

Benefit components such as accommodation, flight costs, relocation, school, insurance

Tax regulation (e.g. tax equalization or tax protection)

Return and reintegration regulations

Differentiation from other foreign assignments such as business trips, remote work or local hires

Important for practice:

A well-structured policy creates transparency, comparability and certainty for both HR and employees. It also reduces individual case negotiations and ensures that assignments can be managed efficiently and uniformly throughout the company.

3. Interaction of international assignment agreement and expat policy

To ensure that assignments run smoothly, the assignment contract and expat policy must fit together perfectly. While the contract regulates the individual agreements for the specific assignment abroad, the policy forms the overarching framework on the basis of which these contracts are drawn up.

Both documents must be coordinated with each other. This is because contradictions or ambiguities often lead to questions, uncertainties or unnecessary coordination efforts in practice.

To view the full pdf, click here.

