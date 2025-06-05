CONVINUS Global Mobility Alert - Week 21.2025

Ecuador: Yellow fever vaccination required for certain travellers

Ecuador: Gelbfieberimpfung für bestimmte Reisende erforderlich

Persons travelling to Ecuador who are nationals or residents of Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia or Peru or who have stayed in one of these countries for more than 10 days before entering Ecuador must now present a valid international certificate of vaccination against yellow fever.

The certificate must show that the vaccine was administered at least 10 days prior to entry.

Travellers or passengers at airports who fall into the group of people described above and cannot present this certificate will be refused entry to Ecuador. An exception to this is made for Ecuadorian citizens and residents of Ecuador, who can receive the vaccine from a Ministry of Health team at the airport upon arrival.

In addition, Ecuadorian nationals and residents planning to travel to the Amazonian provinces of Sucumbíos, Orellana, Napo, Pastaza, Morona Santiago or Zamora Chinchipe must be vaccinated at least 10 days before travelling to these regions if they have not already been vaccinated.

In Personen, die nach Ecuador reisen und Staatsangehörige oder Einwohner von Bolivien, Brasilien, Kolumbien oder Peru sind oder sich vor ihrer Einreise in Ecuador mehr als 10 Tage in einem dieser Länder aufgehalten haben, müssen jetzt an der Grenze ein gültiges internationales Impfzertifikat gegen Gelbfieber vorlegen. Aus der Bescheinigung muss hervorgehen, dass der Impfstoff mindestens 10 Tage vor der Einreise verabreicht wurde. Einreisende, so u.a. insbesondere Passagiere auf Flughäfen, die unter die oben beschriebene Personengruppe fallen und dieses Zertifikat nicht vorweisen können, wird die Einreise nach Ecuador verweigert.

Eine Ausnahme hiervon stellen ecuadorianische Staatsbürger und Personen mit Wohnsitz in Ecuador dar, die den Impfstoff bei ihrer Ankunft von einem Team des Gesundheitsministeriums am Flughafen erhalten können

Darüber hinaus müssen ecuadorianische Staatsangehörige und Einwohner, die eine Reise in die Amazonasprovinzen Sucumbíos, Orellana, Napo, Pastaza, Morona Santiago oder Zamora Chinchipe planen, mindestens 10 Tage vor der Reise in diese Regionen geimpft werden, sofern sie nicht bereits geimpft sind.

Poland: Introduction of significant restrictions on intra-group employee transfers

Polen: Einführung von erhebliche Beschränkungen für konzerninterne Mitarbeitertransfers

With effect from 1 May 2025, the responsible Polish authority has pre-published the introduction of several restrictions to the existing rules on intra-group transfers, which, among other things, require the following:

There must be a connection between the sending and the acquiring company in terms of shareholding or management

and

the transferring company must actually carry on business in the country in which it is registered.

These changes may force certain employers to reconsider their corporate structures and contractual arrangements.

Employers should consider submitting work permit applications for intra-corporate transferees before the restrictive rules come into force. Employers should also factor in potential delays in intra-corporate transfer applications from 1 May 2025 as authorities transition to the new rules.

Once the relevant legislation has been formally published, it will come into force on 1 June 2025.

Mit Wirkung vom 1. Mai 2025 hat die zuständige polnische Behörde voröffentlicht. mehrere Beschränkungen zu den gegebenen Vorschriften für konzerninterne Transfers einzuführen, die unter anderem Folgendes vorschreiben:

Es muss eine Verbindung zwischen dem entsendenden und dem übernehmenden Unternehmen in Bezug auf eine Beteiligung oder die Geschäftsführung; bestehen

und

das entsendende Unternehmen muss in dem Land, in dem es registriert ist, tatsächlich eine Geschäftstätigkeit ausüben.

Diese Änderungen können bestimmte Arbeitgeber dazu zwingen, ihre Unternehmensstrukturen und vertraglichen Vereinbarungen zu überdenken.

Arbeitgeber sollten in Erwägung ziehen, Anträge auf Arbeitserlaubnis für konzernintern entsandte Arbeitnehmer einzureichen, bevor die restriktiven Vorschriften in Kraft treten. Arbeitgeber sollten auch mögliche Verzögerungen bei Anträgen auf konzerninterne Entsendung ab dem 1. Mai 2025 einkalkulieren, wenn die Behörden auf die neuen Vorschriften umstellen.

Aktualisierung: Nach der formellen Veröffentlichung der entsprechenden Gesetze werden diese am 1. Juni 2025 in Kraft treten.

Spain: Simplified family and residence regulations came into force on 20 May 2025

Spanien: Vereinfachte Familien- und Aufenthaltsregelungen am 20. Mai 2025 in Kraft getreten

Various reforms to Spanish immigration regulations, which we have already presented and announced in our previous CONVINUS Alerts, came into force on May 20, 2025

These reforms liberalize the immigration channels for family members, extend the length of stay for job seekers and also liberalize the channels for legalizing the residence status of undocumented foreigners.

These reforms aim to expand the country's labor market in response to ongoing labor shortages in many sectors.

Verschiedene Reformen der spanischen Einwanderungsbestimmungen, die wir in unseren vorgängigen CONVINUS Alerts bereits vorgestellt und angekündigt haben, sind am 20. Mai 2025 in Kraft getreten.

Diese Reformen liberalisieren die Einwanderungswege für Familienangehörige, verlängern die Aufenthaltsdauer für Arbeitssuchende und liberalisieren auch die Wege zur Legalisierung des Aufenthaltsstatus von Ausländern ohne Papiere.

Diese Reformen zielen darauf ab, den Arbeitsmarkt des Landes als Reaktion auf den anhaltenden Arbeitskräftemangel in vielen Sektoren zu erweitern.

Entsendungen ins Ausland

(in deutscher Sprache)

Fokus: Richtige Versicherungsunterstellung – ausreichender Versicherungsschutz & steuerliche Komplikationen vermeiden

Compliance wird immer wichtiger. In diesem Praxisseminar werden Lösungsansätze für die richtige (sozial-)versicherungsrechtliche Unterstellung aufgezeigt.

Bei Entsendungen von der Schweiz ins Ausland werden zudem verschiedene Optionen für einen ausreichenden Versicherungsschutz während eines Auslandeinsatzes besprochen. Auch die steuerrechtliche Beurteilung steht bei Entsendungen weiterhin im Mittelpunkt, sodass die gesetzlichen Regelungen anhand von Praxisbeispielen behandelt werden.

New Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons and safeguard clause from a Swiss perspective

FRIEDERIKEV.RUCH, CONVINUS

Switzerland and the EU began their bilateral approach within the framework of the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons concluded in 1999. A lot has changed in the meantime, including the adoption of EU Directive 2004/38/EC (EU Citizens Directive) in 2004, so it makes sense to update the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons.

The new agreement incorporates part of the EU Citizens Directive, although the agreement will continue to focus on labour migration. Furthermore, the safeguard clause will be concretised.

This offers plenty of "discussion material" not only at a political level.

What would the new Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons with its amendments mean for Switzerland based on current knowledge?

Expulsion from the country : As an exception, offenders can still be expelled from Switzerland in accordance with Swiss legislation.

: As an exception, offenders can still be expelled from Switzerland in accordance with Swiss legislation. Permanent residence : The right of permanent residence should still only be granted to gainfully employed persons and their family members.

: The right of permanent residence should still only be granted to gainfully employed persons and their family members. Withdrawal of the right of residence : Persons who have become involuntarily unemployed and do not make efforts to integrate into the labour market may have their right of residence withdrawn. This also means that if EU nationals have not found a new job within 6 months of the expiry of their unemployment benefit and cannot prove that they will find a job in the foreseeable future, their right of residence may be withdrawn. This also applies to their family members.

: Persons who have become involuntarily unemployed and do not make efforts to integrate into the labour market may have their right of residence withdrawn. This also means that if EU nationals have not found a new job within 6 months of the expiry of their unemployment benefit and cannot prove that they will find a job in the foreseeable future, their right of residence may be withdrawn. This also applies to their family members. Cross-border commuters : You will continue to receive a special certificate and the definition of a cross-border commuter (e.g. return to your place of residence at least once a week) will not change.

: You will continue to receive a special certificate and the definition of a cross-border commuter (e.g. return to your place of residence at least once a week) will not change. Property acquisition : Property acquisition remains possible for "personal use", but prohibited for speculative or investment purposes.

: Property acquisition remains possible for "personal use", but prohibited for speculative or investment purposes. Biometric identity cards : Swiss citizens are free to apply for these, but must bear in mind that after an 11-year transition period, travelling in the EU with a non-biometric identity card will no longer be possible. In Switzerland, on the other hand, this will still be possible.

: Swiss citizens are free to apply for these, but must bear in mind that after an 11-year transition period, travelling in the EU with a non-biometric identity card will no longer be possible. In Switzerland, on the other hand, this will still be possible. Settlement permit C: A minimum period of 5 years will now apply for all EU nationals to obtain a settlement permit. Today, the minimum period for some was still 10 years. In the EU, a minimum period of 5 years also applies for Swiss nationals to obtain a permanent settlement permit.

A minimum period of 5 years will now apply for all EU nationals to obtain a settlement permit. Today, the minimum period for some was still 10 years. In the EU, a minimum period of 5 years also applies for Swiss nationals to obtain a permanent settlement permit. Protection clause : The requirements for the cancellation of the protection clause, the taking of any protective measures as well as the responsibilities and the procedure are specified in the Foreign Nationals and Integration Act (FNIA). Thresholds are defined in the following areas, which are examined for the triggering of the protection clause: Net immigration, cross-border commuter employment, unemployment and receipt of social assistance. The following defined indicators are added: immigration, labour market, social security, housing, transport. Before activating the safeguard clause procedure with the EU, the Federal Council consults the parliamentary committees, the cantons and the social partners. Furthermore, the safeguard clause is specified in the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons and the safeguard clause can then be activated in the event of serious economic or social problems arising from the free movement of persons.

: The requirements for the cancellation of the protection clause, the taking of any protective measures as well as the responsibilities and the procedure are specified in the Foreign Nationals and Integration Act (FNIA). Thresholds are defined in the following areas, which are examined for the triggering of the protection clause: Net immigration, cross-border commuter employment, unemployment and receipt of social assistance. The following defined indicators are added: immigration, labour market, social security, housing, transport. Before activating the safeguard clause procedure with the EU, the Federal Council consults the parliamentary committees, the cantons and the social partners. Furthermore, the safeguard clause is specified in the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons and the safeguard clause can then be activated in the event of serious economic or social problems arising from the free movement of persons. "Joint Committee" / Court of Arbitration : As a first step, Switzerland must explain in a so-called "Joint Committee" why protective measures or the safeguard clause should be applied. If no agreement is reached in this "Joint Committee", the matter can be referred to the Court of Arbitration, which will examine the requirements accordingly. Switzerland can take protective measures irrespective of a positive or negative decision. If the EU has the impression that there is an imbalance of rights and obligations between Switzerland and the EU or the individual member states, even if there is a favourable decision by the arbitration tribunal, the EU can take appropriate compensatory measures. In the event of a negative ruling by the arbitration tribunal, the EU may initiate dispute settlement proceedings and take compensatory measures if it is felt that the measures violate the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons.

: As a first step, Switzerland must explain in a so-called "Joint Committee" why protective measures or the safeguard clause should be applied. If no agreement is reached in this "Joint Committee", the matter can be referred to the Court of Arbitration, which will examine the requirements accordingly. Switzerland can take protective measures irrespective of a positive or negative decision. If the EU has the impression that there is an imbalance of rights and obligations between Switzerland and the EU or the individual member states, even if there is a favourable decision by the arbitration tribunal, the EU can take appropriate compensatory measures. In the event of a negative ruling by the arbitration tribunal, the EU may initiate dispute settlement proceedings and take compensatory measures if it is felt that the measures violate the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons. Ordinary procedure / urgent procedure: The ordinary procedure provides for a consultation period of 60 days before the arbitration tribunal can be called upon. In urgent proceedings, 30 days are granted for this , whereby the protective measures can already be taken within this period. The arbitration tribunal is given a timeframe of 6 months in which to reach a decision.

Conclusion

Switzerland is still dependent on the immigration of skilled labour from the EU and also needs a simple procedure to make it an attractive location. On the other hand, there should be a way to counteract this in difficult times. It appears that this issue has been taken into account accordingly with the update of the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons. Once the Switzerland-EU package has been initialed by both parties in Bern on 21 May 2025, the Federal Council will decide in the summer whether to approve the agreements, open the consultation process and publish the texts.

