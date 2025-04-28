Ghana, known for its favourable business climate, tourist attractions, and hospitality, has become a popular destination for travellers from all walks of life. These visitors often require a valid visa before they can be allowed into the country. However, some travellers are exempt from this rule, and can gain legal entry with their passports alone. In this article, we'll discuss the categories of travellers who can visit Ghana without a visa.

African nationals and the visa-free policy

According to a BBC report in 2025, former president Nana Akuffo-Addo announced that all holders of African passports can visit the country without a visa. This policy made Ghana the fifth nation to enforce this policy in Africa, after Rwanda, Seychelles, The Gambia and Benin. This change is aimed at promoting regional integration and boosting tourism across Africa. Therefore, you don't have to worry about the visa application process if you're visiting from any African country.

Already existing exemptions for ECOWAS members

Before the new policy was introduced, visitors from ECOWAS member countries had the privilege of entering the country without a visa. This means you are free to visit with only your passport for 90 days if you're from the following countries: Nigeria, Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Cape Verde. This arrangement is meant to encourage cultural exchange and strengthen regional ties.

Exemptions for people with dual nationality cards

Holders of dual national cards also have special arrangements that exempt them from getting a visa. That said, you can enter the country freely if you're a Ghanaian who has acquired another citizenship but still holds this card. This exemption aims at maintaining strong connections between Ghana and its diaspora. It also streamlines travel for those who have strong family and cultural links to Ghana.

Diplomatic/official passport holders and visa-free travel

It's also worth noting that Ghana's visa policy exempts certain travelers who hold diplomatic, official, or service passports. Therefore, people from countries such as Brazil, China, Cuba, Germany, India, South Africa, and several others may enter Ghana without a visa if they are traveling on these special passports. This arrangement is founded on mutual agreement and strengthens international relations. However, travellers in this category should still check the latest details with their local Ghanaian embassy or consulate before making travel plans.

Visa on arrival for special situations

Ghana also offers a visa on arrival for some travellers with particular cases. For instance, you'll be eligible for this visa if your country doesn't have a Ghanaian consulate or embassy, or you're planning an urgent business trip or some unforeseen situation demands that you be in Ghana immediately. Likewise, people who are guests of the Ghanaian Government or part of a delegation coming at such short notice.

Ghana's visa policies exempt some categories of travellers, as discussed above. However, it's still helpful to plan ahead of your journey by confirming the current rules. Fortunately, the Ghana Immigration Service and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs provide the most up-to-date information to help you out.