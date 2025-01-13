Mandatory Online Step Implemented For All Entrants

Foreign nationals seeking to enter Mauritania for any reason must now apply for an e-visa through the National Agency for Population and Secure Titles Registry's website. After approval (which takes two to three business days), travelers can print the visa from the website and pay the visa fee and provide biometrics upon arrival in Mauritania. Previously, most nationals could obtain a visa-on-arrival upon arrival in Mauritania. Therefore, this new process adds an additional mandatory online pre-travel step.

