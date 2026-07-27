Why I Believe Preparation Beats Prediction

Drawing on lessons learned from military service with the British Army, a financial adviser explains why thorough preparation and regular review matter more than attempting to predict market movements or future outcomes. The article explores how life-changing decisions, particularly international relocation to Spain, require financial plans that adapt alongside personal circumstances.

We are international financial advisers in seven countries across Europe. We help expats before, during and after their move to a new country. On arrival we "onboard" them with advice on how best to make their finances in the new country tax efficient and in line with their future plans.

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“Plans are nothing. Planning is everything.” — Dwight D. Eisenhower

When people ask me how I became a financial adviser, they’re often surprised when I tell them it started in the British Army.

Before working in financial services, I served with the First Battalion Grenadier Guards, including operational tours in Baghdad and Basra. Those experiences taught me lessons that have stayed with me throughout my career, not just in finance, but in life.

One lesson stands above all others: Hope is not a strategy.

Before any operation, every detail was planned. We considered different scenarios, prepared for unexpected events and made sure everyone understood their role. No one expected everything to go exactly as planned, but having a clear strategy meant we could adapt when circumstances changed.

Life isn’t so different. Whether you’re building a career, raising a family, running a business or relocating to another country, things rarely unfold exactly as we expect.

I’ve been fortunate to help families from many parts of the world who have chosen to make Spain their home. While every family’s story is unique, they all have one thing in common: they’ve made a life-changing move.

Many discover that although they’ve changed countries, their pensions, investments and estate plans haven’t changed with them.

Good financial planning isn’t about predicting the future or trying to outguess investment markets.

In my experience, the biggest financial risk isn’t usually market volatility, it’s failing to review your plan as life changes.

After leaving the Army, I built my career in financial services in London before moving to Spain in 2020. Looking back, the industries couldn’t appear more different, but the principles are remarkably similar: prepare well, review regularly and adapt when circumstances change.

Whether you’re originally from the UK, the United States, Canada, France, Germany, the UAE or anywhere else, moving abroad is more than a change of address. It’s the beginning of a new chapter. Your financial plan should begin a new chapter too.

How can we help?

At The Spectrum IFA Group, we help internationally mobile individuals and families living in Spain bring their finances together through clear, long-term financial planning. If you’d like to arrange a no-obligation conversation, we’d be delighted to discuss your circumstances and help you build a financial plan that’s ready for whatever comes next.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.