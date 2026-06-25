How To Pay 0% Tax On Your Cyprus Company (2026) (Video)

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Registering a company in Cyprus takes about ten working days. Getting that company bankable, tax-defensible, and compliant long-term is a different matter entirely and most people find that out too late.

In this video we walk through the complete picture: why international founders keep choosing Cyprus over other EU jurisdictions, how the registration process actually works step by step, what needs to happen immediately after incorporation, what ongoing compliance really means in practice, what the real costs look like across every layer, and the mistakes that only show up later.

At Philippou Law we advise international clients from more than 30 countries. Legal, tax, accounting, immigration and corporate services all under one roof.

0:00 Introduction

1:28 Why set up a company in Cyprus

3:12 Company type — the Cyprus Ltd

4:19 Registration process step by step

6:15 Post-incorporation and activation

7:12 Ongoing compliance

7:39 Costs and realistic budget

10:17 Dividends and Non-Dom status

10:41 Common mistakes to avoid

11:12 Next steps