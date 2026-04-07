Naming A Company In Cyprus: Legal Requirements And Practical Considerations

Choosing a company name in Cyprus is a key step in the company formation process. The name identifies the business and distinguishes it from other entities.

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Choosing a company name in Cyprus is a key step in the company formation process. The name identifies the business and distinguishes it from other entities. Approval of the company name is required from the Department of Registrar of Companies and Intellectual Property under the Companies Law, Cap. 113. Failure to comply may lead to rejection and delays.

What is the company name approval in Cyprus

Company name approval is the process by which the Registrar reviews and approves a proposed business name before incorporation. The Registrar ensures that the name complies with legal requirements and is not misleading or similar to the names of existing entities.

When and how to apply for a company name

Approval of the proposed company name is one of the first steps in the company formation process. An application is submitted to the Registrar in the prescribed form, together with the applicable fee.

Applicants may choose between:

Standard processing

Expedited processing for faster approval

Legal or corporate service providers usually handle the application as part of the incorporation process.

What information does the Registrar require

The application must include the proposed name, a description of business activity, the meaning of any foreign words, and relevant details of directors or partners. In practice, submitting multiple alternative names reduces delays if the first option is rejected.

Company formation context in Cyprus

Company name approval forms part of the broader company formation process in Cyprus.

Cyprus is a well-established business jurisdiction due to:

European Union membership

A corporate tax rate of 15%

Access to international markets

A structured and efficient legal system

The name approval stage is critical because it directly affects the timing of incorporation.

What names are permitted

Promoters have flexibility in choosing a company name. However, the Registrar will reject names that do not meet legal criteria.

A name may be rejected if:

It is identical or similar to an existing company

It is too general or descriptive

It is misleading or deceptive

It suggests a false connection with government or international bodies

It consists only of a geographical term

These rules ensure clarity and protect the integrity of the business register.

Company types in Cyprus

Before selecting a company name, promoters should consider the business’s legal structure.

Common structures include:

Private Limited Company (LTD) , which is the most common structure and limits liability to the value of shares

, which is the most common structure and limits liability to the value of shares Public Limited Company (PLC) , used for larger businesses with capital raising plans

, used for larger businesses with capital raising plans Branch of a Foreign Company , which allows an existing entity to operate in Cyprus

, which allows an existing entity to operate in Cyprus Partnerships, which may be used depending on the business model and liability structure

The chosen structure may affect naming requirements and regulatory obligations.

Restricted words and regulated activities

Certain words may only be used with approval from the relevant authority.

Examples include:

Bank

Insurance

Financial Services

Investment

Cooperative

These terms are linked to regulated activities and require prior authorisation.

Use of Foreign Languages

Names may be registered in any language using the Latin alphabet. A translation must be provided.

Company Status and Suffix

A company name must indicate its legal form.

Private companies must use “Limited” or “Ltd”

Public companies must use “Public Limited Company” or “PLC”

This informs third parties of the company’s legal status.

Speedy Applications and Practical Options

Applicants may request expedited approval. Pre-approved names may also be used for faster incorporation.

Changing the company name

A company may change its name by special resolution and approval from the Registrar. This does not affect existing rights or obligations.

Practical considerations

In practice, many applications are delayed due to similarities to existing names or the use of restricted terms. Early legal review reduces this risk.

How Michael Chambers & Co. LLC can assist

Michael Chambers & Co. LLC provides legal support on all aspects of company formation in Cyprus. Our services include:

Company name approval and availability checks

Preparation and submission of applications

Advice on compliant naming structures

Company incorporation and structuring

Ongoing legal and corporate support

Our team ensures that the process is efficient and aligned with legal requirements.

Selecting a company name is both a legal requirement and a commercial decision. A structured approach ensures compliance and avoids delays. For guidance on company naming and formation in Cyprus, contact our team.

Final Note

Selecting a company name is both a legal and commercial decision. For guidance on company name approval and company formation in Cyprus, contact our team to ensure a smooth and compliant process.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I check if a company name is available in Cyprus?

You may submit a name approval application or conduct a preliminary search through professional advisors.

How long does name approval take?

Standard approval usually takes a few days. Expedited applications are processed faster.

Can two companies have similar names?

No. The Registrar will reject names that are identical or too similar.

Can I use regulated terms in my company name?

Only with approval from the relevant authority.

Can I change my company name later?

Yes. A company may change its name by special resolution and Registrar approval.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.