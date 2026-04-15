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Europe's longest standing Family Office destination is in the Mediterranean

Malta is increasingly recognised as a European family office location, combining a favourable tax and legal framework with a compelling Mediterranean lifestyle. While Malta ticks the core requirements for family office structuring – including EU legal certainty and flexible wealth planning tools – its accessibility, connectivity, and quality of life have also contributed to its appeal. The jurisdiction attracts professionals across crypto, iGaming, financial services, aviation, and yachting sectors, as well as family office principals and high-net-worth inpiduals seeking a European base that is both practical and enjoyable.

Key Legal Points

Malta offers a flexible legal and regulatory framework for family office structuring

for family office structuring The jurisdiction combines EU legal certainty with tax efficiency for wealth structuring

for wealth structuring Family offices may operate through single or multi-family office models

Malta provides a stable, well-regulated financial services environment

Who is this for

‍‍High-net-worth families, family office principals, and advisors considering Malta as a base for wealth structuring and management.

What this means for you

‍‍Malta provides a balanced proposition of legal, tax, and lifestyle advantages for establishing or relocating a family office.

Wealthy Families using Malta as a Family Office Location

‍Family offices have been traditionally used by wealthy families in order to have flexibility and privacy in terms of dealing with their own investments. A closer look shows that nowadays more and more families are considering adopting the model and it is indeed a global trend that has developed over the last few years. ‍

Wealth management and succession planning strategies are increasingly being reconsidered to better prepare against future uncertainty.

Why Malta as a Family Office?

Malta has long attracted professionals in IT, aviation, financial services and shipping as well as family principals and family offices seeking to establish their base in the Mediterranean.

With its warm climate, safe yet varied lifestyle, and strong connectivity, Malta appeals to families looking for a location that is both functional and enjoyable. Its accessibility allows it to fit naturally within global travel patterns.

As family offices seek to geographically persify investments and key assets, Malta has served both as an investment base and a wealth structuring platform for European and non-European families and their advisors. Many have also participated in Malta’s property market while structuring their assets in a tax-efficient manner.

Advantages of Malta as a Family Office Location

A Malta family office is able to enjoy the following:

A legal and regulatory framework that responds to the changing financial markets,

Estate and succession planning rules that are clear and that allow for various precautions to be put in place by the family for the protection of their family’s wealth,

State of the art office facilities,

Regulated lawyers, tax advisors, trustees and insurers,

Good technology servicing support system with service providers who are at the forefront of technological advancements,

Pro-business environment,

Certainty in terms of tax legislation,

Political and economic stability,

Favourable lifestyle,

Well connected to the major European cities,

Very advanced healthcare system.

Types of Malta Family Offices

There are mainly two types of family offices: single family office or multi family office.

Malta Single Family Office

The first is a Malta single family office, which provides wealth management services similar to what private banks offer but limited to one family. This is a very structured organisation that would reflect the requirements and preferences of the family setting it up. A Malta single- family office has no requirement for a minimum amount of assets under management and neither does it have to obtain a licence in order to be able to invest in financial instruments. This is because a Malta family office would not be managing funds for third parties but only own funds.

If the Malta family office chooses to set itself up as a Malta private fund it can avail itself of a simpler authorisation process by the Malta Financial Services Authority. In such cases the Authority limits the amount of information required on the persons involved and does not assess the competence of the managers of the fund. This fund also commonly referred to as a Malta family and friends fund can have up to fifteen inpidual investors. The participants need to be close friends or relatives and the scheme should not qualify as a Malta professional investor fund.

Malta Multi-Family Office

The second type is a Malta multi-family office, providing the same services but extending these to various families. A Malta multi-family office is typically set-up as or incorporates in it a licensed or registered fund management company. The number of investment professionals here will depend on the value of the asset base and the number of families that have engaged with it.

Key Considerations for Setting up or Relocating a Family Office

‍Risk control

Risk management is central to both family and business environments. Minimising risk and managing unavoidable exposure is essential for achieving long-term family objectives and continuity across generations.

Financial control

Families must assess their investment strategies and asset allocation in collaboration with advisors. Cost control is increasingly important in an environment of uncertain returns.

While historically risks focused on intergenerational wealth dilution, families today also face external risks such as inflation and geopolitical instability, which must be actively managed.

Family offices designed around family values and needs

Recent global developments have highlighted the importance of preparedness and succession planning. Families are increasingly focused on preparing the next generation not only in investment strategy but also in responding to global risks.

A clearly defined family vision remains central. Strategic planning, transparency, and awareness of financial metrics, risks, and opportunities are essential to the success of the family office.

The choice of jurisdiction and advisors plays a critical role in achieving these objectives.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.