From Gateway To Europe To Family Office Hub: Malta’s Rising Global Appeal

Malta has secured the top position in the 2026 Global Citizenship Program Index, reinforcing its reputation as a premier destination for family offices and ultra-high-net-worth individuals...

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Malta continues to top Global Citizenship Rankings, strengthening its appeal for family offices, by positioning first in the 2026 Global Citizenship Program Index, which evaluates reputation, quality of life, investment requirements, and transparency.

The news comes as no surprise to Dominion’s Managing Director, Kristian Camenzuli, CFA, who describes his home island as “the gateway to Europe.” In an era of geopolitical uncertainty, shifting tax regimes, and increasingly mobile ultra-high-net-worth families, jurisdictional diversification has become as crucial as asset allocation.

Camenzuli points to several factors that make Malta appealing to high-net-worth individuals and family offices. “Malta offers families an efficient structure through a Private Trust Company (PTC), where a team personally chosen by the family manages and preserves wealth for both current and future generations. The family may choose to keep investment management and custody outside Malta; it’s entirely their decision. What matters is that, because the structure is established under a company, the company maintains substance in Malta, which can be achieved through various means. Typically, the family assembles a team combining both local and international expertise to optimise the structure,” he explains.

Drawing on his experience, he notes that trust, reliability, and stability are the key considerations for families when choosing a jurisdiction – qualities Malta consistently ranks highly for in EY’s Attractiveness Survey of foreign direct investors.

The Malta family office structure is not complex. It is built around a PTC, which establishes a discretionary trust that holds shares in a holding company (HoldCo). The HoldCo, in turn, owns shares in a Notified Private Investment Fund (NPIF). The NPIF can be self-managed, removing the need for a licensed investment manager, though it does require a fund administrator and a Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO). While the PTC itself does not require a licence, at least one director must have expertise in trust administration.

Beyond tax efficiency, the structure promotes good corporate governance, a crucial element for families seeking succession planning that ensures continuity, accountability, and long-term wealth preservation.

Over the past two decades, Malta has evolved into a financial services hub and is now positioning itself as a centre of excellence for single-family offices. “We have built a financial services industry with seasoned professionals capable of delivering comprehensive wealth management solutions. Today, we go further by presenting a unified national team, showcasing the very best expertise Malta has to offer families,” Camenzuli explains.

Malta has been an EU member since 2004 and joined the eurozone in 2008, making it an ideal passporting entry point for capital across the 27-country bloc. Excellent air connectivity allows high-net-worth individuals to use Malta as a base or a strategic touchpoint for accessing other European markets.

These competitive advantages have not gone unnoticed by family offices, which often operate across multiple jurisdictions to maintain global flexibility. “Jurisdictional diversification is as relevant as asset allocation,” Camenzuli notes. “For families looking at Europe, Malta is rapidly attracting attention.”

The structure enables families (should they wish) to bring their trusted teams to Malta under the Highly Qualified Persons Rules, benefiting from a flat income tax rate of 15% and, in some cases also eligibility for citizenship by merit.

Malta’s extensive network of around 80 double taxation treaties further enhances its appeal.

Collaboration with foreign professionals also allows Maltese experts to innovate and exchange ideas with international peers. Additional benefits include access to local university education, fostering a skilled workforce to support long-term growth.

Camenzuli emphasizes the importance of focusing on core strengths when providing family office services. “Unlike retail services where businesses try to be everything to everyone, staying within your area of expertise ensures smooth operations and protects Malta’s reputation when offering private client services,” he says.

Malta also offers flexibility in trust law: settlors may choose the governing law of their trust, not just Maltese law, thanks to Malta’s adoption of the Hague Trust Convention in 2004. The PTC structure prioritises governance and layered oversight, allowing families to implement robust succession planning and asset protection strategies.

While Malta started focusing more on single-family offices, multi-family offices and high-net-worth individuals have been benefiting from the island’s private client services over the years. Malta has a strong track record in maritime, yacht, and aircraft registrations and services in this sector.

The government, regulators, and private sector collaborate closely, exemplified by the 2023 launch of a national strategy for financial services, creating a continuously improving ecosystem. Ultimately, reputation and service quality remain paramount. “Once a family sets up a structure in Malta, it’s likely that they recommend it to others in their network. There is no room for mistakes; there are no second chances,” Camenzuli notes.

For Camenzuli, “Malta has historically served as a bridge between Europe and the Mediterranean. Today, we are building on that legacy by investing in our people and elevating the quality of our services, creating an environment where Maltese professionals can develop deep expertise locally, rather than needing to go abroad, and are motivated to stay and deliver top-tier private client services.”

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