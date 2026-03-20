Building Your Portfolio After Selling A Business

Have you ever been to India for work or to travel? I haven’t but my partner went for work and my daughter for travel. Some seven other friends have also travelled and all have reported the same way.

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Travel broadens the mind, and the investment portfolio

Have you ever been to India for work or to travel?

I haven’t but my partner went for work and my daughter for travel. Some seven other friends have also travelled and all have reported the same way. It is a great place, still lots of improvements to be made, but the people work hard and are generally friendly.

With a current population estimated at 1.46 billion (now larger than China’s), India accounts for around 18% of the world’s total population.

If you were running a business with:

18% of the world’s population in your home market

English being spoken well by a good proportion of the population and with English language ability providing valuable access to international markets

skilled and hard working employees

Would you be mildly optimistic about your outlook? Of course, you would have to deal with the day to day issues of logistics, marketing, financing etc but even so, you might still be mildly optimistic.

The story is only just beginning. Yours and my parts of this story come at the end of this article. Read on.

The IMF, World Bank and Goldman Sachs are all optimistic about the country’s outlook. India is currently the fifth largest country by size of economy. However, by 2050 Goldman estimates it will be the third largest in the world. Sounds good but when you examine the numbers it really is impressive.

In 2022 the Indian economy was valued at $3.385 trillion. Goldman expects the economy to be $22.2 trillion by 2050. By 2075 it is anticipated it will be $52.5 trillion, making it the second largest economy in the World.

To give some context, the economic output (GDP) of some other countries in 2075 are estimated to be:

USA $51.5 trillion

Japan $7.5 trillion

UK $7.6 trillion

Germany $8.1 trillion

Your involvement in the story

Sounds good but what has this got to do with me?

If you are selling or have sold your business at, as an example, age 60, it is likely that you will live around 30 years. This change in India to 2050 will take place in your lifetime.

If you have children, and especially with grandchildren, this change in India to 2075 will take place in their lifetimes.

I am not an investment manager but am able to arrange for discretionary fund managers (DFMs) to run investment portfolios on behalf of my clients. I direct the DFM to invest in a manner that fits both with your attitude to risk and your longer-term planning objectives. This includes requirements for income and inheritance tax planning for your family.

I am forward looking. This story of India is not a recommendation to invest in India. It does illustrate however that if this economic expansion is expected to develop over your lifetime, we could ask the DFM to consider including at least some Indian exposure in your portfolio.

This article is published on: 19th July 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.