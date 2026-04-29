Irish Quarterly Legal And Regulatory Report: January - March 2026

Welcome to the January – March 2026 issue of our Irish Quarterly Legal and Regulatory report for asset management and investment funds.
This quarter brings a significant range of developments across both Irish and EU frameworks:
- Central Bank developments across tokenisation, prohibition notice procedures and its Regulatory and Supervisory Outlook for the year ahead.
- Streamlined procedures for AIFMD II / CP161 162 filings for existing Irish UCITS and AIFs, as well as for AIFMs performing loan origination and the finalisation of EU liquidity management rules.
- Wider EU reforms across EMIR 3, venture and growth capital funds, benchmarks regulation and sustainability reporting.
- Key dates for 2026 - 2027, covering AIFMD II, ESG ratings, the EU single AML rulebook and the move to T+1 settlement.
Click here to read the full report.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]