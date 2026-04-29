Irish Quarterly Legal And Regulatory Report: January - March 2026

This quarterly report examines significant regulatory developments affecting Irish asset management and investment funds from January to March 2026. The analysis covers Central Bank initiatives on tokenisation and supervisory procedures, AIFMD II implementation requirements, EU-wide reforms including EMIR 3 and sustainability reporting, and critical compliance deadlines extending through 2027.

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Welcome to the January – March 2026 issue of our Irish Quarterly Legal and Regulatory report for asset management and investment funds.

This quarter brings a significant range of developments across both Irish and EU frameworks:

Central Bank developments across tokenisation, prohibition notice procedures and its Regulatory and Supervisory Outlook for the year ahead.





Streamlined procedures for AIFMD II / CP161 162 filings for existing Irish UCITS and AIFs, as well as for AIFMs performing loan origination and the finalisation of EU liquidity management rules.





Wider EU reforms across EMIR 3, venture and growth capital funds, benchmarks regulation and sustainability reporting.





Key dates for 2026 - 2027, covering AIFMD II, ESG ratings, the EU single AML rulebook and the move to T+1 settlement.

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