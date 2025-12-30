Asset Management And Investment Funds: Top Insights 2025

As 2025 comes to a close, we take a look back at some of the key topics for Asset Management and Investment Funds during the year.

Central Bank of Ireland proposes reform of AIFMD and UCITS domestic frameworks

On 9 September 2025, the Central Bank of Ireland (Central Bank) published two consultation papers in which it has outlined proposed changes to the Irish domestic AIFMD and UCITS frameworks.

These changes are intended to align the domestic frameworks with the revised European rules set down in Directive (EU) 2024/927 which must be transposed into Irish law by 16 April 2026 (Omnibus Directive).

What is fund tokenization?

Hear from Hannah Fenlon, Partner in our Asset Management and Investment Funds Group, as she outlines some of the benefits fund tokenization can offer managers and how well Ireland is positioned to support fund tokenization.

European Commission Publishes Recommendation on Savings and Investment Accounts

On 30 September 2025, the European Commission (the Commission) published its recommendation on Increasing the Availability of Savings and Investment Accounts with Simplified and Advantageous Tax Treatment (the Recommendation). The Recommendation forms an integral part of the Commission's Savings and Investment Union strategy to enhance financial opportunities for EU citizens and businesses (the Strategy), which was unveiled on 19 March 2025.

CSRD: Recent developments impacting Irish companies

On 11 July 2025, the European Union (Corporate Sustainability Reporting) Regulations 2025 (Irish CSRD Amending Regulations) were published.

The Irish CSRD Amending Regulations introduce a number of changes to the existing CSRD framework applicable to Irish companies, an overview of which is outlined below.

ESMA Work Programme 2026

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) published its Work Programme for 2026 (the ESMA Work Programme).

The ESMA Work Programme emphasises the expanding supervisory responsibilities that have been delegated to ESMA as a consequence of policy developments in respect of capital markets in the European Union (the EU).

