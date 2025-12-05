Reforms Of The SFDR Proposed By The European Commission (Video) (Podcast)

On 20 November 2025, the European Commission published its much-anticipated proposal to overhaul the SFDR regime. These reforms are intended to simplify and reduce the burden of sustainability-related disclosures and requirements under the SFDR and improve end-investors' ability to understand and compare sustainability-related financial products.

In this video, Cillian Bredin, Aisling O'Malley and Áine McCarthy look at the new product categorisation regime proposed by the European Commission as well as some of its other proposed changes to the SFDR framework.

If you would prefer to listen to the audio only of this video update please click below.

