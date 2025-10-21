Private Credit Brochure - Why Ireland

- within Law Department Performance, Antitrust/Competition Law and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
Ireland is a highly attractive leading global fund domicile. Since the establishment of the funds and asset management industry in Ireland over 30 years ago, the industry has grown exponentially. Ireland is a renowned fund jurisdiction due to its:
Regulatory Environment: Ireland has a robust regulatory environment
Tax Benefits: internationally recognised, open and tax-efficient jurisdiction. Regulated Irish funds are generally exempt from tax on their profits. Favourable tax status for debt issuers/minimal corporate tax leakage. No withholding tax and limited VAT leakage
Skilled Workforce: extensive and skilled fund service provider industry and well-established financial services infrastructure
Strategic position within the European Union
Distribution: the EEA marketing passport facilitates cross-border distribution
International recognition: Irish funds can be sold in countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, the Middle East and Africa
Easy to do business in
Common law legal system, similar to the US and UK
Sophisticated legal market
