Private Credit Brochure - Why Ireland

Ireland is a highly attractive leading global fund domicile. Since the establishment of the funds and asset management industry in Ireland over 30 years ago, the industry has grown exponentially. Ireland is a renowned fund jurisdiction due to its:

Regulatory Environment: Ireland has a robust regulatory environment

Tax Benefits: internationally recognised, open and tax-efficient jurisdiction. Regulated Irish funds are generally exempt from tax on their profits. Favourable tax status for debt issuers/minimal corporate tax leakage. No withholding tax and limited VAT leakage

Skilled Workforce: extensive and skilled fund service provider industry and well-established financial services infrastructure

Strategic position within the European Union

Distribution: the EEA marketing passport facilitates cross-border distribution

International recognition: Irish funds can be sold in countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, the Middle East and Africa

Easy to do business in

Common law legal system, similar to the US and UK

Sophisticated legal market

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.