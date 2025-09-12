Brian Higgins Features On Irish Funds Podcast: "Ireland's ETF Edge"

As part of their podcast series exploring the key themes shaping Ireland's funds and asset management industry, Irish Funds welcomed Brian Higgins, Partner in our Asset Management and Investment Funds Group, to discuss Ireland's position as the leading domicile for internationally distributed ETFs.

Brian joined the episode in his capacity as Chair of the Irish Funds ETF Working Group and spoke with Geraldine Brehony, Senior Manager in the Policy and Regulatory Team at Irish Funds.

This episode highlights the factors driving this leadership, including:

Ireland's regulatory and service ecosystem supporting ETF growth

Central Bank of Ireland updates, including the UCITS ETF identifier and flexible transparency rules

The rise of active ETFs, with Ireland hosting over 96% of active UCITS ETF assets

Future opportunities such as the Savings & Investments Union, consolidated tape, T+1 settlement, and the Eligible Assets Directive review

Click here to listen to the full conversation on Spotify

Originally published 19 Aug 2025.

