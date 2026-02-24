International Asset Management & Investment Funds Review 2026/27 – Ireland Chapter

In the Ireland Chapter of the International Asset Management & Investment Funds Review 2026/27, Aaron Mulcahy (Partner) and Adam Sinclair (Of Counsel) from our Funds & Investment Management team in Dublin examine the key themes shaping Ireland's fund landscape in 2026.

The chapter explores how private assets, active ETFs and fund tokenisation are driving innovation and growth in the Irish funds industry. Aaron and Adam discuss the Central Bank of Ireland's most ambitious revamp of its AIF Rulebook in over a decade, including structural flexibility for private asset strategies and the alignment of loan origination rules with AIFMD 2.0. The chapter also covers Ireland's continued leadership as Europe's ETF hub and the transformative potential of fund tokenisation.

The Ireland Chapter forms part of the International Asset Management & Investment Funds Review 2026/27 published by Beaumont Capital Markets.

International Asset Management and Investment Funds Review 2026/27

