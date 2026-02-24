ARTICLE
24 February 2026

International Asset Management & Investment Funds Review 2026/27 – Ireland Chapter

MG
Maples Group

Contributor

Maples Group logo
The Maples Group is a leading service provider offering clients a comprehensive range of legal services on the laws of the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Jersey and Luxembourg, and is an independent provider of fiduciary, fund services, regulatory and compliance, and entity formation and management services.
Ireland Wealth Management
Aaron Mulcahy and Adam Sinclair
In the Ireland Chapter of the International Asset Management & Investment Funds Review 2026/27, Aaron Mulcahy (Partner) and Adam Sinclair (Of Counsel) from our Funds & Investment Management team in Dublin examine the key themes shaping Ireland's fund landscape in 2026.

The chapter explores how private assets, active ETFs and fund tokenisation are driving innovation and growth in the Irish funds industry. Aaron and Adam discuss the Central Bank of Ireland's most ambitious revamp of its AIF Rulebook in over a decade, including structural flexibility for private asset strategies and the alignment of loan origination rules with AIFMD 2.0. The chapter also covers Ireland's continued leadership as Europe's ETF hub and the transformative potential of fund tokenisation.

The Ireland Chapter forms part of the International Asset Management & Investment Funds Review 2026/27 published by Beaumont Capital Markets.

International Asset Management and Investment Funds Review 2026/27

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Aaron Mulcahy
Aaron Mulcahy
Photo of Adam Sinclair
Adam Sinclair
