The Day John Realised Moving To Spain Was The Easy Part

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When John and Sarah first arrived in Spain, it felt like they had finally done it.

After years of talking about “one day,” they had left the grey skies behind, bought a beautiful home on the Costa Blanca, and traded rushed mornings for sea views, coffee in the sun, and a slower pace of life.

For the first few months, everything felt exactly as they had hoped.

Their days were filled with setting up their new home, exploring local towns, improving their Spanish, and enjoying the freedom they had worked so hard to create.

Like many people who move to Spain, they had focused on the obvious things:

Where to live.

Healthcare.

Residency paperwork.

Schools for children.

Even where to find a proper cup of tea.

What they hadn’t focused on was what would happen to their finances once life settled down. And that’s where the real story began.

It started with what seemed like a simple question.

“Now that we live in Spain… do we need to change anything financially?”

At first, John assumed the answer was probably no. After all, his pensions were in place. Their investments were performing reasonably well. Their UK adviser had looked after them for years.

And surely moving country didn’t suddenly make everything more complicated… did it?

In reality, it often does.

What John didn’t initially realise was that becoming resident in Spain potentially changed far more than his address.

It changed the tax framework around his income. It changed how certain investments could be treated.

It introduced wealth tax considerations. And it created a financial connection between two countries—each with its own rules.

Suddenly, decisions that had once been straightforward in the UK weren’t necessarily straightforward anymore. The first surprise came when John discovered that some of the investments he’d held for years were no longer particularly tax-efficient in Spain.

The second was understanding that Spain may assess not just what you earn—but also what you own.

And the third?

Realising that much of the “advice” he had casually read online was either too general, too UK-focused, or simply not designed for someone in his exact position.

Like many expats, John had assumed moving to Spain was primarily a lifestyle decision.

But in practice, it was also a financial transition.

This is where many people make one of the biggest mistakes I see:

They either do nothing…

Or they change everything too quickly.

Both can be costly.

Some rush to restructure investments without understanding Spanish tax implications.

Others leave everything untouched, assuming familiarity equals suitability.

In truth, the better approach is usually somewhere in the middle:

Pause. Review. Understand. Then act.

For John and Sarah, proper planning didn’t mean tearing everything up and starting again.

It meant asking better questions:

– Is our income structured efficiently for Spain?

– Are our investments still appropriate?

– Could wealth tax affect us?

– Are we relying on advice that considers both jurisdictions?

– What happens if we later return to the UK?

By reviewing their position early, they were able to make measured adjustments—not emotional ones. And perhaps most importantly, they gained clarity.

Because here’s the reality for most people, moving to Spain isn’t just about retiring abroad. It’s about protecting a lifestyle. The lifestyle you imagined when you made the move.

And protecting that lifestyle often requires just as much attention to your financial planning as it does to where you buy your home.

Over the years, I’ve spoken to many expats—some newly arrived, others who have lived here for years—and the pattern is often the same:

They spent months planning the move…But very little time planning what came after.

So, whether you’ve just arrived or have already been in Spain for some time, ask yourself this:

Do your finances still fit the country you now live in? Because sometimes, the biggest risk isn’t making the wrong decision…

It’s assuming your old plan still works in your new life.

Final Thought

Moving to Spain can absolutely be one of the best decisions you ever make.

But while moving may be the exciting part, ensuring your finances are aligned with your new reality is often what determines whether that dream remains simple—or becomes unnecessarily complicated.

If any part of this story feels familiar, or you’re beginning to wonder whether your current financial arrangements are still as suitable as they once were, it may be worth taking the time to review where you stand. Sometimes a fresh perspective can make all the difference—not just in protecting your wealth, but in helping you enjoy the life you moved here for with greater confidence and clarity.