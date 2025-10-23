ARTICLE
23 October 2025

Podcast Episode 6: Private Wealth Strategies 2025 – 2026: Why Cyprus? When Greece Or Dubai Make Sense?

AGPLAW | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC

Contributor

Established in 2006, AGP & Co is a highly reputable, dynamic, award winning and excellence driven Law Firm based in Cyprus with a strong international presence. It provides full service Legal, Corporate, FS Advisory & Regulatory Compliance/AML, Tax, Immigration and Real Estate services.
Ultra-high-net-worth families are re-drawing their maps. The past five years rewired the rules: transparency has gone mainstream, "offshore" is out of fashion, and governments are openly competing for talent...
Ultra-high-net-worth families are re-drawing their maps. The past five years rewired the rules: transparency has gone mainstream, "offshore" is out of fashion, and governments are openly competing for talent and capital. For globally mobile founders, family offices and next-generation heirs, three hubs now dominate serious conversations in EMEA: Cyprus, Greece, and Dubai (UAE). Each offers a different blend of tax, lifestyle, governance, and market access.

Alternatively, you may read the Full Article here: Private Wealth Strategies 2025 – 2026: Why Cyprus? When Greece or Dubai make sense

