Stay In Cash Or Invest?

When living in Italy, should you keep your savings in cash or invest for the future? This analysis examines the role of cash versus investment strategies for expatriates and residents managing their finances in Italy, considering inflation, market returns, and the specific circumstances that determine which approach makes sense for different financial goals.

We are international financial advisers in seven countries across Europe. We help expats before, during and after their move to a new country. On arrival we "onboard" them with advice on how best to make their finances in the new country tax efficient and in line with their future plans.

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I could give song and verse about why it is a good time to sit in cash based on high valuations in equity markets or Bond prices being low, but my job is about long term financial and tax planning for people who are living in Italy. Therefore, 99% of the time the answer to the question will always be to invest and not sit in cash.

That might sound like a simple and quick reply to the question, but there is really only one instance when we would advise someone living in Italy to stay in cash for any period.

Why should I keep my money in cash?

For anyone who needs cash in the short term — for a renovation of their Italian home, an Italian property purchase, or a major life event, money to support income needs or care costs etc — keeping money in cash is sensible, regardless of interest rates or market returns. Cash is stability, and stability has a value when we have expenses or liabilities, which can be quantified both monetarily and the term over which they need to be paid.

However, for all other long‑term goals — retirement income, future healthcare needs, supporting children or grandchildren — cash is a terrible solution. Over long periods, inflation erodes purchasing power far faster than cash can grow and if you are planning for life in Italy it is no different to anywhere else.

Even when interest rates appear attractive (and sometimes cash rates are better than that offered by the markets, but for very brief periods) they rarely keep pace with rising prices over a decade or more. Markets fluctuate, but over time, they have consistently outperformed cash.

Cash returns often fail to keep up with inflation!

The same principle applies today that we have always applied for our clients. Cash has a role, especially for short term needs.

But for long term goals, investing remains the most reliable way to preserve and grow purchasing power.

Inflation never disappears — and cash alone cannot protect you from its long term effects.

Italian life can be much cheaper, in many ways (food, access to services [beaches, countryside, cultural venues], eating out at restaurants etc) than life in other countries, but it still does not negate the need to invest for your long-term future rather than leaving your money sat in cash.

(At time of writing you can expect to get back, on average, a 2% return from your cash in EU based deposit accounts. If you lock in for any specific term, you may be able to get some higher rates but then you lose the liquidity of your funds)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.