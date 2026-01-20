Temporary Pause On Immigrant Visa Issuance Affecting Certain Countries

Recent information indicates that US consular posts have been instructed to implement a temporary pause on the issuance of immigrant visas for nationals of approximately 75 countries, starting January 21, 2026.

Founded in 1854, Butzel Long has played a prominent role in the development and growth of several major industries. Business leaders have turned to us for innovative, highly-effective legal counsel for over 170 years. We have a long and successful history of developing new capabilities and deepening our experience for our clients’ benefit. We strive to be on the cutting edge of technology, manufacturing, e-commerce, biotechnology, intellectual property, and cross-border operations and transactions.

Article Insights

Butzel Long are most popular: within Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment, Corporate/Commercial Law and Environment topic(s)

in United States

with readers working within the Technology and Utilities industries

Recent information indicates that US consular posts have been instructed to implement a temporary pause on the issuance of immigrant visas for nationals of approximately 75 countries, starting January 21, 2026. While the policy is reportedly already being implemented in some locations, official guidance remains limited, and details continue to emerge.

Overview of the Reported Pause

Based on currently available information:

The pause applies to immigrant visa issuance at US consulates abroad . Immigrant visas are for individuals that will enter the US as permanent residents (green cards).

. Immigrant visas are for individuals that will enter the US as permanent residents (green cards). As it currently stands, the measure does not impact nonimmigrant, or temporary tourist or business visa processing , as confirmed by the US Department of State.

, as confirmed by the US Department of State. The impact may vary depending on the applicant's country of nationality, whether the individual is a dual national, and stage of processing.

Some applicants who have already completed interviews or received approvals may still experience delays in visa issuance, printing, or delivery. In addition, the US Department of State will continue to schedule appointments, but no visas will be issued during the pause.

Countries Impacted

Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, The Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyz Republic, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.

According to the US Department of State, dual nationals that apply for an immigrant visa with a passport that is not on the above list are exempt from the pause.

Uncertainties

At this stage, the government has not publicly confirmed the expected duration of the pause.

Practical Impact for Applicants and Employers

Individuals and employers may be affected if:

An immigrant visa interview is pending at a US consulate abroad.

An application has been approved but the visa has not yet been issued.

Based on current information, adjustments of status should not be impacted as they are adjudicated by USCIS, not the US Department of State.

Our immigration team is actively monitoring developments from the US Department of State and consular posts worldwide. We will continue to provide updates as more concrete information becomes available, including changes to impacted countries and visa categories.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.