Tentative List Of Countries For Potential Travel Ban And Travel Restrictions

Multiple news outlets report that the Trump administration is considering travel bans and restrictions on citizens from as many as 43 countries. The lists include countries for which travel would be banned outright, countries for which travel and visa-issuance would be restricted, and countries which would be given 60-days to address perceived concerns before further actions are taken. The New York Times' lists of potential impacted countries is as follows:

At this time, it is not clear whether existing visas would be cancelled under the ban, or whether green-card holders would be exempt. It is also not clear when travel bans or restrictions could take effect. However, the expectation is that these changes could be imminent, with a State Department report identifying countries that may, in their opinion, warrant suspension of admission due by March 21 as ordered by prior executive order. The lists above are drawn from draft recommendations by diplomatic and security officials, although changes could be made to the final published lists.

Employees from the affected countries may wish to curtail or postpone travel, to avoid a situation where they are unable to reenter the U.S.

