Alert: Canada Ends Flagpoling For Work And Study Permits

Gone are the days of flagpoling. Effective December 24, 2024, the Government of Canada has officially ended this practice at the Canadian border. Flagpoling, which temporary residents commonly used to apply for new work or study permits by exiting and re-entering Canada for same-day immigration services, is no longer an option.

In very limited circumstances, work and study permits may still be granted at a port of entry for individuals who meet specific exemptions, including:

U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents

Professionals and technicians under free trade agreements with the U.S./Mexico, Chile, Panama, Peru, Colombia, and South Korea

Spouses or common-law partners of professionals and technicians under free trade agreements with Panama, Colombia, and South Korea

International truck drivers holding a work permit, required to depart Canada for employment and maintaining status by applying for a renewal before departure

Individuals with a pre-existing appointment scheduled with CBSA for permit processing

With a focus on strengthening border security, travelers attempting flagpoling after December 24, 2024, risk denial.

Instead, inland services remain available, though processing times (approximately 180 days) can be lengthy, and costs may vary.

We recommend clients adjust their immigration sponsorship practices and plan to initiate renewals well in advance of an employee's expiration date. That is critically important to ensure that HR, businesses, and employees have sufficient time to collect materials and prepare for longer processing times for in-country submissions. Clients also should notify visa-sponsored employees and their businesses regarding this change to set expectations on the additional time and effort that will be required to renew their work permits, and how longer processing times may impact international travel—both personal and business travel—for employees and their families.

