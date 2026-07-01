Christine Dunn On Victim Advocacy, The Feres Doctrine & Holding Institutions Accountable (Video)

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In this partner spotlight, Christine Dunn, Co-Managing Partner of the Washington, D.C. Office and Sexual Violence, Title IX, and Victims’ Rights Practice Group Co-Chair at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, sits down with firm Chairman David Sanford to trace her journey from a childhood rooted in public service and civil rights in Washington, D.C. to a career dedicated to advocating for survivors. Christine reflects on her early trial experience at a big law firm and the career pivot that brought her towards work she truly cared about, including a tenure at the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division. She speaks to her passion for victim advocacy and how to build trust, conduct trauma-informed conversations, and empower clients to find their voice. Christine discusses her work on military sexual assault cases, including her efforts to challenge the Feres Doctrine and holding military institutions accountable for harm done to service members. A nationally recognized leader in this space, she reflects on the publicity surrounding her cases and the pressure it brings on those institutions. She closes the conversation about the broader potential of civil justice and how civil litigation can create long-lasting, systemic change.

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight is a nationally recognized public interest and civil rights law firm with offices in New York, Washington DC, San Francisco, Palo Alto, Nashville, and San Diego. Our attorneys have recovered over $5 billion for clients in employment discrimination, whistleblower, ERISA, sexual violence, Title IX, and executive representation matters.

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