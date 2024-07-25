ARTICLE
25 July 2024

Building Your Wealth Dream Team – Part 1 (Podcast)

Join host, Mary Vandenack, a legal expert specializing in high-end estate planning, tax strategy, asset protection planning, and business exit as she delves into the crucial topic of assembling your wealth dream team.  Alongside guests Zac Ritchey, a Certified Planner and Managing Director of Private Wealth Asset Management's Omaha office, and Ben Goethel, Senior Wealth Strategist at Private Wealth, this episode explores the intricate process of evaluating and selecting a wealth management team.  Discover who should comprise your team, effective evaluation criteria, pertinent questions about document safeguarding and more.  Tune in to understand the significance of this pivotal decision.

Mary E. Vandenack
