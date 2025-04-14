Staff Cedes Jurisdiction Over Certain Stablecoins

On 4 April 2025, the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance (Division) issued a statement (Statement) providing that the offer and sale of certain "Covered Stablecoins" do not involve the offer and sale of securities within the meaning of federal securities laws

At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices spanning across five continents, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, health care, energy, and more.

On 4 April 2025, the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance (Division) issued a statement (Statement) providing that the offer and sale of certain "Covered Stablecoins" do not involve the offer and sale of securities within the meaning of federal securities laws. As such, persons involved in the process of offering, selling and redeeming Covered Stablecoins are not required to register those transactions with the SEC or rely on an exemption from registration.

The Division defines "Covered Stablecoins" as crypto assets that are designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar (USD) on a one-for-one basis, can be redeemed for USD on a one-for-one basis, and are backed by low-risk and readily liquid assets held in a reserve, with a USD value that, at a minimum, meets the redemption value of the stablecoins in circulation. Accordingly, stablecoins outside this definition – including those that are pegged to the price of digital assets or other currencies besides USD and algorithmic stablecoins – are not covered by the guidance included in the Statement.

The Division provided its analyses of Covered Stablecoins under Reves v. Ernst & Young and SEC v. W.J. Howey Co., the key cases setting forth the tests for whether an asset is a "security." If not considered to be "securities," Covered Stablecoins would likely be considered "commodities," and thus subject to the enforcement jurisdiction of the CFTC. However, legislation currently pending in Congress could shift oversight of these digital assets to banking regulators.

Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw criticized the Statement as doing "a real disservice to USD-stablecoin holders," and questioned whether any existing stablecoin falls within the scope of "Covered Stablecoin".

Following the Division's recent Statement on Meme Coins, the Statement appears to be another small but positive step towards regulatory clarity for the digital asset industry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.