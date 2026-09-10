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10 September 2026

PTAB/USPTO Update - September 2026

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The USPTO has released its latest economic impact report on IP-intensive industries, announced a new community engagement office in North Carolina, and issued several administrative updates including relief for Japanese applicants affected by a severe earthquake. The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has also designated new precedential and informative decisions addressing obviousness-type double patenting and Markush groupings.
United States Intellectual Property
David L. Cavanaugh,Heather M. Petruzzi,Jeffrey Wu
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USPTO News

  • On August 3, the USPTO released the latest edition of its series of reports highlighting the profound economic contributions of industries that predominantly rely on intellectual property protection, including patents, trademarks, and copyrights, titled “Intellectual property and the U.S. economy in 2024.”
  • On August 18, the USPTO announced the selection of a new community engagement office in North Carolina to further the agency’s outreach efforts in the Southeast Region.

Final Rules

  • Effective January 1, 2027, the USPTO will incorporate classification changes adopted by the Nice Agreement Concerning the International Classification of Goods and Services for the Purposes of the Registration of Marks (Nice Agreement). International Trademark Classification Changes, 91 Fed. Reg. 54963 (Aug. 26, 2026).

Interim Rules

  • There are no new interim rules.

Proposed Rules

  • There are no new proposed rules.

General Notices

PTAB Decisions

  • New Precedential PTAB Decisions
    • Ex parte Baurin, Appeal 2024-00290 (Aug. 6, 2026) (Appeals Review Panel sua sponte rehearing decision) (designated: Aug. 6, 2026) (reversing the PTAB’s decision and reinstating the examiner’s obviousness-type double patenting (OTDP) rejection, concluding that the Federal Circuit has recognized the anti-harassment rationale as a legitimate policy justification for OTDP even in the absence of evidence that patent issuance would extend the duration of an applicant’s patent monopoly, but nevertheless questioning whether a standalone anti-harassment rationale may hinder innovation and warrant reconsideration by the court, while proposing a framework intended to streamline and enhance the predictability of the Office’s future OTDP analyses) [news alert
  • New Informative PTAB Decisions
    • Ex parte Chowdhury, Appeal 2025-002261 (Feb. 5, 2026) (designated: Aug. 25, 2026) (reversing the examiner’s rejection of claims for reciting improper Markush groupings and holding that a Markush grouping is proper if it recites members of a subgenus and the specification describes those recited members as performing similar functions in the context of the invention) [news alert
  • New Director Review Decisions
    • There are no new Director Review Decisions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of David L. Cavanaugh
David L. Cavanaugh
Photo of Heather M. Petruzzi
Heather M. Petruzzi
Photo of Patrick Nyman, PhD
Patrick Nyman, PhD
Photo of Jeffrey Wu
Jeffrey Wu
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