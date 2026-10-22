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22 October 2026

Episode 59: Running Interference: IP Issues In The Sports And Wellness Markets (Podcast)

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Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C.

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For nearly a century, Wolf Greenfield has helped clients protect their most valuable intellectual property. The firm offers a full range of IP services, including patent prosecution and litigation; post-grant proceedings, including IPRs; opinions and strategic counseling; licensing; intellectual property audits and due diligence; trademark and copyright prosecution and litigation; and other issues related to the commercialization of intellectual property.
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The economic impact of sports and fitness markets continues to surge, with franchise valuations and technological innovation reaching unprecedented levels. From wearable devices to performance analytics, intellectual property has become a strategic weapon in an industry where companies compete as aggressively as the athletes themselves. Wolf Greenfield examines the patents, trademarks, trade secrets, and licensing issues shaping this rapidly evolving landscape.
United States Intellectual Property
Evan Bender,Thomas A. Franklin, and Allison Mayne
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Welcome to “Running Interference”—a special edition of IP Talk with Wolf Greenfield focused on sports technology and wellness innovation.

The economic impact of the sports and fitness markets is enormous—and growing every year. From staggering franchise valuations to the ever-growing array of equipment, wearable devices, and digital technology used by professionals and consumers alike, the financial stakes have never been higher. Companies and innovators are competing for an advantage as aggressively as the athletes themselves—and that means patents, trademarks, trade secrets, and licensing are no longer just legal formalities. They’re strategic weapons.

In this series, Wolf Greenfield will examine the IP issues shaping sports and fitness: from professional team branding and identity to performance analytics, and beyond.

Our initial episode features Tommy Franklin, a Shareholder in Wolf Greenfield’s Electrical & Computer Technologies practice, along with patent agents Allison Mayne and Evan Bender, also from the Electrical & Computer Technologies practice.

Here are a few highlights from the conversation:

  • 01:35 - Tommy highlights the primary factors driving interest

  • 02:14 - An overview of the IP considerations for innovators in the sports and wellness markets

  • 02:40 - Is there one form of IP that innovators should be considering?

  • 03:35 - Evan and Allison discuss the major issues related to patents

  • 04:36 - Tommy takes a look at trade secrets

  • 05:22 - The IP issues for entities interfacing

  • 05:58 - Final thoughts on the future for the sports and fitness markets

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Evan Bender
Evan Bender
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Thomas A. Franklin
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Allison Mayne
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