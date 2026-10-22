Episode 59: Running Interference: IP Issues In The Sports And Wellness Markets (Podcast)

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Welcome to “Running Interference”—a special edition of IP Talk with Wolf Greenfield focused on sports technology and wellness innovation.

The economic impact of the sports and fitness markets is enormous—and growing every year. From staggering franchise valuations to the ever-growing array of equipment, wearable devices, and digital technology used by professionals and consumers alike, the financial stakes have never been higher. Companies and innovators are competing for an advantage as aggressively as the athletes themselves—and that means patents, trademarks, trade secrets, and licensing are no longer just legal formalities. They’re strategic weapons.

In this series, Wolf Greenfield will examine the IP issues shaping sports and fitness: from professional team branding and identity to performance analytics, and beyond.

Our initial episode features Tommy Franklin, a Shareholder in Wolf Greenfield’s Electrical & Computer Technologies practice, along with patent agents Allison Mayne and Evan Bender, also from the Electrical & Computer Technologies practice.

Here are a few highlights from the conversation: