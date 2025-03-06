CJEU Grants Jurisdiction Over Foreign IP Infringement Cases

In Short

The Situation: The Court of Justice of the European Union ("CJEU") issued a landmark decision on February 25, 2025, in the case of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH v. Electrolux AB. The ruling extends the jurisdiction of EU courts to adjudicate infringement cases involving foreign intellectual property rights, including copyrights, trademarks, and designs, provided the defendant is domiciled in an EU Member State.

The Development: The CJEU ruled that EU courts can award damages and injunctions for the infringement of foreign IP rights, even if the validity of those rights is contested in other jurisdictions. This decision applies to all types of IP rights, not just patents, and allows for enforcement actions against defendants domiciled in the European Union.

Looking Ahead: This decision is expected to have significant implications for IP litigation, potentially leading to an increase in cross-border IP enforcement actions within the European Union. Stakeholders should monitor how national courts implement this ruling and consider the strategic implications for IP enforcement and defense.

Key Aspects of the Ruling

Jurisdiction Over Foreign IP Infringement. The CJEU's decision establishes that EU courts have jurisdiction to hear cases involving the infringement of foreign IP rights, regardless of the validity of those rights in other jurisdictions. This means that a court in an EU Member State can award damages and injunctions for the infringement of IP rights registered outside the European Union, provided the defendant is domiciled within the European Union.

Inter Partes Nature of the Decision. The ruling clarifies that decisions made by EU courts in such cases will have an inter partes effect, meaning they will apply only to the parties involved in the litigation. This ensures that the validity of the foreign IP rights remains unaffected in the jurisdiction where they are registered.

Discretion to Stay Proceedings. The CJEU also provided guidance on the discretion of national courts to stay infringement proceedings pending the outcome of validity challenges in the jurisdiction where the IP rights are registered. This allows courts to manage cases efficiently while respecting the exclusive jurisdiction of foreign courts over the validity of their IP rights.

Implications for Copyright Law

The CJEU's decision has significant implications for copyright enforcement within the European Union. Copyright holders can pursue infringement actions in EU courts against defendants domiciled in the European Union, even if the copyrighted work is protected in a non-EU country and the infringing acts take place outside the European Union. This opens up new avenues for copyright holders to seek remedies for unauthorized use of their works across borders.

Implications for Trademark Law

For trademark owners, the ruling provides a powerful tool to combat infringement by allowing them to bring actions in EU courts against defendants domiciled in the European Union, regardless of where the trademark is registered. This is particularly relevant for global brands seeking to protect their trademarks from infringement in multiple jurisdictions.

Implications for Design Rights

The decision also extends to design rights, enabling design owners to enforce their rights in EU courts against EU-domiciled defendants. This is crucial for industries such as fashion, automotive, and consumer goods, where design protection is vital for maintaining competitive advantage.

Conclusion

The CJEU's ruling in BSH Hausgeräte GmbH v. Electrolux AB marks a significant development in the enforcement of intellectual property rights within the European Union. By extending the jurisdiction of EU courts to adjudicate infringement cases involving foreign IP rights, the decision enhances the ability of IP holders to protect their rights across borders. Stakeholders should closely monitor the implementation of this ruling and consider its strategic implications for IP enforcement and defense.

Three Key Takeaways

EU courts can now hear cases involving the infringement of foreign IP rights, including copyrights, trademarks, and designs, provided the defendant is domiciled in an EU Member State. Decisions made by EU courts in such cases will apply only to the parties involved, ensuring that the validity of the foreign IP rights remains unaffected in the jurisdiction where they are registered. IP holders should consider the strategic implications of this ruling for cross-border enforcement and defense, and monitor how national courts implement the decision.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.