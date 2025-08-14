Final Judgment Of Non-Infringement Entered In Alnylam V. Pfizer Vaccine Patent Dispute

On July 30, 2025, the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware entered a Final Judgment in the dispute between Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Alnylam") and Pfizer, Inc. ("Pfizer")—concluding that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine did not infringe any of Alnylam's patents covering nanoparticle technology.

Final Judgment in this case follows behind the Court's order on April 28, 2025, denying Alnylam's motion for additional construction of the term "cationic lipid." In this order, the Court noted that the parties had already disputed the meaning of the term, and the Court adopted the definition proposed by Alnylam. Accordingly, the Court held that Alnylam is not entitled to additional construction because it "is dissatisfied with its own proposed construction."

After the Court denied this motion, Alnylam filed an unopposed motion withdrawing their opposition of Defendant's motion for Summary Judgment and seeking to stay all pre-trial and trial deadlines.

In accordance with the Final Judgment, the Court also dismissed all of Pfizer's affirmative defenses and counterclaims without prejudice.

