A Perpetual Motion Holiday Special – Wacky Patents (Podcast)

Problems looking for solutions will always find them. In this special holiday episode, Michael and Colin discuss wacky patents.
Timestamps:
0:46 – Gravity Wheel Apparatus, Patent No. 3,625,089
3:34 – Fresh-Air Breathing Device and Method, Patent No. 4,320,756
6:31 – Aircraft Landing System, Patent No. 3,380,690
9:37 – Device for Waking Persons from Sleep, Patent No. 256,265
11:50 – Combination Toy Dog and Vacuum Cleaner, Patent No. 3,771,192
13:42 – Internet Canine Communication Device and Method, Patent No. 9,723,813
16:32 – Banana Protective Device, Patent No. 6,612,440
18:59 – Walking Through Walls Training System, Patent Appl. No. 10,890,635
