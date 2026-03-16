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16 March 2026

Explore Protections Around Registered Trade Marks In China In WBD's Retail Review Podcast

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Registered trade marks in China have come a long way in the last 40 years: from little to no intellectual property laws in the 1980s; to now...
United States Intellectual Property
James Love and Amy Galloway
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Registered trade marks in China have come a long way in the last 40 years: from little to no intellectual property laws in the 1980s; to now, where the region has more reasonable rules and protections in place.

In our latest 'Retail Review' podcast, join James Love, Head of Intellectual Property, and Amy Galloway, Associate and Chartered Trade Mark Attorney, who explore whether China is still considered 'The Wild West' of trade marks, or if the protections available now turn this former reputation into something of the distant past.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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James Love
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Amy Galloway
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