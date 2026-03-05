XAI V. OpenAI: Motion To Dismiss Granted (But The Story Might Not Be Over)

The high-profile litigation between xAI and OpenAI has reached a significant turning point, with Judge Rita Lin of the Northern District of California granting OpenAI's motion to dismiss xAI's First Amended Complaint on February 24, 2026. The dismissal was granted with leave to amend, giving xAI until March 17, 2026 to try again. But the court's reasoning makes clear that xAI has to do more if it intends to pursue its claims against OpenAI.

The ruling is a reminder of something California trade secret practitioners already know but that bears repeating, especially as AI companies raid each other's top talent: California is one of the most employee-friendly jurisdictions in the country, and it does not recognize the inevitable disclosure doctrine. To hold a company liable for trade secret misappropriation, you have to show what the company did, not just what its new employees did before they arrived.

For those coming to this case fresh: the lawsuit arises from a wave of departures from xAI to OpenAI in the summer of 2025, during which eight xAI engineers and executives allegedly left for OpenAI in quick succession. Two of those former employees, Xuechen Li and Jimmy Fraiture, allegedly exfiltrated xAI source code and other confidential materials around the time they accepted OpenAI offers. xAI sued OpenAI, arguing it orchestrated or at least benefited from those departures as part of a scheme to acquire xAI's trade secrets. (For more background on the case, including OpenAI's motion to dismiss and answer, see my prior post here.)

California Does Not Do Inevitable Disclosure

Before getting to the court's analysis, it is worth situating this ruling in the broader legal landscape, because the outcome will not be surprising to anyone who litigates trade secret cases in California.

In many jurisdictions, a trade secret plaintiff can make a case based on the inevitable disclosure doctrine, and argue that a former employee will inevitably use the former employer's confidential information in a sufficiently similar new role. Under this theory, the likelihood of future use is itself actionable. California rejects that theory entirely. Under California law, and in federal courts applying California law, mere possession of a trade secret is not misappropriation. Neither is the prospect of future use, however likely it may seem given the employee's new responsibilities. A plaintiff must plead and ultimately prove actual acquisition, disclosure, or use by the defendant.

This principle has deep roots in California case law. In Whyte v. Schlage Lock Co., 101 Cal. App. 4th 1443 (2002), the court explicitly declined to adopt the inevitable disclosure doctrine, reasoning that it would effectively convert employment agreements into covenants not to compete, which California's strong public policy against noncompetes does not permit. And in Silvaco Data Systems v. Intel Corp., 184 Cal. App. 4th 210 (2010), the court held that mere possession of a trade secret, without use, does not constitute misappropriation. Federal courts in the Ninth Circuit have consistently applied the same principle at the pleading stage, requiring specific factual allegations of use rather than allowing inference based solely on employee mobility or role similarity.

This order fits squarely in that tradition. xAI essentially asked the court to infer that because its former employees took confidential materials and then went to work for a direct competitor in similar roles, OpenAI must have benefited. The court declined.

The Core Holding

The dismissal turns on whether xAI plausibly alleged that OpenAI itself, rather than one of its employees, misappropriated xAI's trade secrets.

Under the Defend Trade Secrets Act, misappropriation requires that the defendant acquired, disclosed, or used a trade secret through improper means. Even accepting xAI's allegations as true, Judge Lin found that the First Amended Complaint failed to plausibly allege that OpenAI acquired or used any xAI trade secrets, or that it directed or induced employees to steal them. As the court put it, the complaint alleges what employees did before joining OpenAI, but not what OpenAI did.

Direct Misappropriation and Inducement

xAI's primary theory was that OpenAI induced its former employees to misappropriate trade secrets. The court rejected that theory.

The amended complaint pointed to the fact that multiple employees departed around the same time, communicated with the same OpenAI recruiter (Tifa Chen) via the encrypted Signal app, and downloaded xAI materials during the period they were negotiating job offers. Critically, xAI did not allege that OpenAI received any of the alleged trade secrets, incorporated them into its systems, or conditioned Li's or Fraiture's employment on their disclosure. Taken together, and with all reasonable inferences drawn in xAI's favor, the court found those facts insufficient to support a plausible inference that OpenAI encouraged or directed the alleged theft.

Vicarious Liability and the TRO That Cut Both Ways

The court also rejected xAI's respondeat superior theory, and its employee-by-employee analysis illustrates precisely where the complaint fell short. It also reveals a strategic tension that practitioners in this space should note.

Early in the litigation against Li, xAI obtained a temporary restraining order, prohibiting him from taking any role at OpenAI until xAI confirmed that all of its confidential information in his possession had been deleted. OpenAI then revoked Li's job offer. That was unquestionably a short-term win for xAI (and likely necessary for xAI to protect itself). But it created a wrinkle for the corporate liability theory: because Li never actually started working at OpenAI, there was no basis to infer that OpenAI ever used anything he allegedly took. The TRO that kept Li out of OpenAI also kept xAI from being able to argue that OpenAI put his alleged misappropriation to use. This is a dynamic worth keeping in mind when sequencing relief in trade secret cases. Early injunctive success against an individual employee can, in some circumstances, undermine a subsequent corporate liability claim.

A Particular Challenge in AI Cases

That gap in xAI's complaint reflects a structural challenge that will recur in AI trade secret litigation and that plaintiffs' counsel need to think carefully about.

In a traditional trade secret case involving a customer list or a manufacturing process, it is often possible to observe relatively directly whether the defendant is using the misappropriated information. A competitor that suddenly targets your customers, or that produces a product using a process it did not previously know, provides visible evidence of use. AI systems are different. Whether a large language model, a training pipeline, or a proprietary architecture incorporates a specific piece of stolen source code or methodology is genuinely difficult to determine from the outside, particularly before discovery. The systems are complex, the relevant details are internal, and the causal connection between a specific stolen file and a specific capability in a deployed model may be nearly impossible to trace without access to the defendant's systems.

Courts have so far declined to lower the pleading bar to account for this asymmetry, as this order confirms. That means plaintiffs in AI trade secret cases need to invest heavily in pre-filing investigation, including technical forensic analysis, product comparison, and patent review, looking for the kinds of external signals that courts have found sufficient in analogous cases: unexpected capability jumps, suspiciously similar product features, or patent filings that could only reflect the plaintiff's proprietary work. xAI may face exactly this challenge if it files a Second Amended Complaint.

What Comes Next

The dismissal was granted with leave to amend. xAI has until March 17, 2026 to file a Second Amended Complaint, limited to curing the deficiencies the court identified. No new claims or parties may be added without further leave of court.

The court's guidance on what is missing is clear. To survive another motion to dismiss, xAI will need to plead facts that connect OpenAI itself to the acquisition or use of its trade secrets. That means allegations along the lines of explicit recruiter instructions to bring confidential materials, employment conditions tied to the delivery of trade secrets, or evidence that OpenAI's products or internal systems reflect xAI's misappropriated information. Whether xAI can make those allegations on the basis of publicly available information alone, without the benefit of discovery, is the central question.

All eyes will now turn to whether xAI files a Second Amended Complaint by the March 17 deadline, and if so, whether it can plead the kind of concrete, defendant-focused allegations that Judge Lin's order requires. We will keep this page updated accordingly.

