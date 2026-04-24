In the AI-driven economy, trade secrets have become the invisible engine of competitive advantage—encompassing source code, proprietary workflows, customer intelligence, and operational systems that never appear...

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Trade Secrets in the AI Economy: Why Businesses Need Stronger Protection Now

For many businesses, the most valuable asset never appears on a balance sheet. It is the information competitors cannot see and cannot easily copy: source code, pricing logic, training methods, customer data, internal workflows, manufacturing processes, supplier knowledge, and the operational know-how that keeps the business running.

That is even more true in the AI economy. Companies now create enormous value through internal tooling, data organization, evaluation methods, deployment processes, and proprietary business intelligence that never appears on a website or in a public filing. In many cases, the real competitive advantage is not the public-facing product description. It is the confidential system behind the product.

Trade secrets matter because they protect the information that gives a business its edge, and they can be lost faster than almost any other form of intellectual property. Once secrecy is gone, the damage can be immediate and hard to reverse. For companies in software, AI, manufacturing, logistics, biotech, aerospace, and other information-heavy industries, trade secret protection is not a side issue. It is a core business issue.

What a Trade Secret Actually Is

A trade secret is confidential business information that has economic value because it is not generally known and because the business has taken reasonable steps to keep it secret. The definition sounds simple, but businesses get this wrong all the time.

Under U.S. trade secret law, the question is not whether a business considers information important. The question is whether the information has real economic value because it is secret and whether the business treated it like something worth protecting. Trade secret protection does not come from filing an application, labeling everything confidential, or declaring that certain information matters. It comes from secrecy, together with proof that the business took that secrecy seriously.

In practice, trade secrets can include source code, algorithms, pricing models, internal product roadmaps, customer lists, supplier information, manufacturing methods, logistics systems, and AI-related processes that competitors would gladly copy. A useful test is this: if a competitor got the information tomorrow, would it help them compete against you? If a judge asked what you did to keep it confidential, could you point to real policies and real conduct, not just good intentions? If the answer to the second question is weak, the legal problem usually began long before any lawsuit.

What Trade Secret Law Does Not Protect

Businesses often confuse useful information with legally protected information. They are not the same thing. Not every important piece of information qualifies as a trade secret. Information that is public, widely known in the industry, easy to reverse engineer, or casually shared inside and outside the business usually will not qualify. Courts are also wary of efforts to use trade secret law to claim ownership over an employee’s general skill, experience, or judgment.

That distinction matters in the real world. A former employee can use what they learned over the course of a career. What they cannot do is take protected confidential information such as source code, internal technical architecture, proprietary datasets, customer intelligence, pricing strategy, or other non-public materials the company actually treated as secret.

This is where many businesses weaken their own position. They never clearly separate routine information from truly sensitive information. They give broad access because it is convenient. They rely on trust where they should rely on structure. Then, when a dispute starts, they suddenly describe everything as confidential. That is not persuasive. Trade secret law rewards discipline, not improvisation.

How Companies Actually Lose Trade Secret Protection

Most trade secret problems do not begin with a dramatic outside attack. They begin with ordinary internal failures. An employee has broader access than necessary. A founder keeps control of critical credentials without enough oversight. A contractor receives access far beyond the scope of a project. A senior executive preparing to leave downloads large volumes of information without triggering an alert. A company handles offboarding casually and assumes cooperation instead of verifying it.

In many disputes, the core issue is not whether the information was valuable. The issue is whether the company can prove it treated that information as secret before the dispute arose. Courts focus heavily on reasonable protective measures for exactly that reason. A business does not need perfect security, but it does need consistent security. It needs agreements that reflect reality, access controls that make sense, internal classification of sensitive information, and a pattern of conduct showing that secrecy was taken seriously from the start.

Without that record, a company may still feel wronged. But feeling wronged is not the same as proving misappropriation of a legally protectable trade secret.

What Strong Trade Secret Protection Looks Like

Trade secret protection is not one agreement or one IT setting. It is a system. For most businesses, that system has four core parts: contracts, access controls, monitoring, and offboarding.

Contracts That Match the Way the Business Actually Operates

Many companies have confidentiality agreements. Far fewer have confidentiality agreements that reflect how the business actually creates and stores value. Employees, founders, contractors, consultants, and vendors should all be working under agreements that address confidentiality, ownership of work product, and return of company materials. For software and AI companies, those agreements should reflect how value is actually created. If the business depends on code repositories, internal documentation, data structures, customer implementation methods, model-related workflows, or proprietary technical processes, the agreements should say so in clear, practical terms.

Vague paperwork does little. The goal is to create enforceable obligations that match the assets the company is actually trying to protect.

Access Controls That Match Business Risk

The easiest way to weaken a trade secret claim is to give everyone access to everything. Sensitive information should be segmented, and access should be role-based. Critical technical systems, confidential pricing materials, customer data, supplier information, and internal strategic documents should be limited to the people who actually need them. That is not bureaucratic overhead. It is part of the proof that the company took secrecy seriously.

If a business later needs emergency relief, it helps to show that the information was not casually distributed across the organization.

Monitoring That Detects Problems Early

A business does not need to spy on its people to protect trade secrets. It does need the ability to identify unusual behavior before the damage is done. Classic warning signs include mass downloads, repository cloning, bulk exports, forwarding files to personal accounts, unusual access from new devices, and high-volume activity shortly before a resignation or termination. If a company cannot see those patterns, it may not discover the problem until the information is already gone or already being used against it.

Companies that respond effectively almost always detect problems early. Companies that struggle usually discover the issue weeks or months later, then try to reconstruct what happened from incomplete records.

Offboarding That Treats Departure as a Risk Event

One of the highest-risk moments for trade secret loss is when someone is leaving the business. That is true whether the person is a junior employee, a technical founder, a salesperson with sensitive customer knowledge, or a senior executive with broad system access. Yet many businesses still treat departures as a routine HR task instead of a control point.

A serious offboarding process should include immediate termination of access, return of devices and company materials, written reminders of continuing confidentiality obligations, and confirmation that company data has been returned or deleted where appropriate. Done properly, offboarding strengthens security and creates evidence the company may later need.

How Trade Secret Disputes Usually Arise

Trade secret disputes usually arise in familiar settings: a departing employee joins a competitor and takes files; a founder dispute turns into a fight over source code, credentials, or investor materials; a vendor or business partner uses information shared for one purpose to build a competing advantage; or a newly hired team accelerates suspiciously fast with knowledge it should not have.

When these disputes reach litigation, speed matters. The company seeking relief usually wants the court to stop use or disclosure before the damage becomes permanent. That means the company must move quickly and be able to show that the information at issue was genuinely confidential, that the other side had access to it, and that there is a real risk of misuse.

Businesses often assume that a court will react strongly to obvious unfairness. Sometimes it will. But in trade secret cases, courts also look closely at whether the plaintiff built the internal systems needed to support a real claim of secrecy. A company that acted carefully before the dispute usually has a much stronger position once the dispute begins.

Why This Matters More Than Ever

More companies now depend on information that may never be patented and may never appear in public. A software company may rely on internal architecture, implementation methods, or specialized workflows that are far more valuable than any public marketing description. An AI company may rely on data handling methods, evaluation systems, internal tooling, prompt structures, and deployment logic that competitors cannot see and cannot replicate. A manufacturer may depend on process improvements, supplier relationships, sourcing structures, or production methods that do not show up in a patent database but still create a major competitive advantage. A logistics company may rely on pricing tools, forecasting systems, and operational data that make the business run.

These businesses do not win simply because they have good ideas. They win because they have useful, non-public systems and information that others cannot easily copy. For many companies, trade secret protection is the real IP strategy.

What Companies Should Do Now

The first time a business thinks seriously about its trade secret response should not be after someone has already downloaded sensitive files and walked out the door. The place to start is identifying what information actually matters. Many businesses talk generally about confidential information without identifying the specific categories of information that truly drive competitive value. That is a mistake. The business should know what it is trying to protect, where that information lives, who can access it, and why it matters.

Then it should align legal documents with operational reality. Confidentiality agreements, contractor agreements, IP assignment provisions, internal policies, and vendor terms should match the company’s actual workflows and actual risk. Boilerplate that does not reflect how the company builds and stores value will not help much when a dispute starts.

Next comes access. Not everyone needs access to the full codebase, the full customer list, or the full pricing model. Restricting access is good security, and it is also good evidence. After that, the business should improve logging and alerting around sensitive activity rather than waiting for an obvious theft to start thinking about detection.

Offboarding should also be reviewed immediately. Departures should be managed with the understanding that confidential information is often most vulnerable when relationships are ending. Employees and contractors should be trained in concrete terms about what the company considers confidential, what they may and may not do with that information, and what happens when they leave. The company should also have a response plan before the problem appears, including who will make decisions, how evidence will be preserved, when counsel will be involved, and what immediate steps may be required if something goes wrong.

Conclusion

Trade secrets are often the real engine of enterprise value. They are the internal systems, methods, and information that make a business hard to replicate. In an AI-driven economy, those assets are becoming even more important and even more vulnerable.

The hard truth is that most businesses do not lose trade secrets because the law failed them. They lose them because they failed to build the structures needed to protect them before a dispute began. The companies in the strongest position are not the ones that sound most outraged after something goes wrong. They are the ones that used agreements that fit the business, limited access, monitored unusual activity, and handled departures carefully. They treated secrecy as an operational priority, not a slogan.

If you are not sure whether your current trade secret protections are adequate, now is the time to find out. Harris Sliwoski helps businesses protect trade secrets and respond when those secrets are at risk.

Elijah is a business, intellectual property, entertainment, and litigation attorney. A collaborative team member and keen negotiator, he helps businesses navigate complex problems with simple and straightforward solutions. Whether working hands-on with clients to develop and protect their brands, or spearheading a novel legal matter, Elijah is dedicated to crafting meaningful and lasting legal solutions for his clients.

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