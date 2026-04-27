IP In M&A: How It’s Shaping Value, Risk, And Deal Structure

World Law Group's Intellectual Property Group explored this question in a discussion moderated by Stephanie Consonni de Schryver from TozziniFreire in Brazil, where lawyers from multiple jurisdictions shared how IP is influencing deal value, diligence, and risk allocation in practice.

Ranked an Elite Global Network by Chambers and Partners, World Law Group is one of the oldest and largest international networks of independent full-service law firms, created to meet the legal needs of multinational companies. Founded in 1988, the network's founding firms had the foresight to see the growing need to service clients globally while understanding the value of local knowledge and insight.

Article Insights

World Law Group are most popular: within Energy and Natural Resources and Strategy topic(s)

with readers working within the Securities & Investment industries

How is intellectual property shaping the way M&A transactions are evaluated and structured today? World Law Group's Intellectual Property Group explored this question in a discussion moderated by Stephanie Consonni de Schryver from TozziniFreire in Brazil, where lawyers from multiple jurisdictions shared how IP is influencing deal value, diligence, and risk allocation in practice.

IP as a Driver of Value—and Complexity

Lawyers in the United States, Taiwan, Germany, and Brazil described IP as increasingly central to deal value, particularly in technology, life sciences, and other data-driven sectors. In many transactions, it is no longer one component among many, but a primary asset shaping how the deal is structured.

That shift has introduced added complexity. Input from Singapore and Spain pointed to closer scrutiny of how IP is created, owned, and used in practice—not just how it is presented in documentation. This is particularly relevant where value depends on software, proprietary data, or internally developed tools.

Expanding Scope of IP in Diligence

The scope of what is treated as IP in transactions continues to widen. Alongside patents and trademarks, there is increasing attention on software, data, and AI-related assets.

Contributors from India and Brazil noted that this expansion is raising new diligence questions around ownership, licensing, and third-party dependencies. Chain of title remains a core issue, but risks are evolving as businesses rely more heavily on collaborative development, open-source components, and data-driven systems.

Technology is also starting to play a role in how diligence is conducted. Lawyers in the United States and the United Kingdom pointed to growing use of AI tools to support document review and issue identification, particularly in larger or more complex transactions.

Risk Allocation and the Role of IP Specialists

IP-related risk allocation continues to be a central point of negotiation. Perspectives from Germany and the United States indicated that the level of detail in representations and warranties often tracks how critical IP is to the target business.

When IP sits at the core of the deal, IP specialists are more closely involved in both diligence and drafting. Participants from Spain and Singapore emphasized that early involvement helps surface issues sooner, rather than during later-stage negotiations or after closing.

Approaches still vary by market. In some cases, provisions are tailored in detail for IP-heavy transactions; in others, a more standardized approach is taken unless specific risks are identified.

Cross-Border Considerations and Ongoing Obligations

Cross-border issues arose frequently, particularly in relation to data, regulatory requirements, and transfer restrictions. Input from India, Singapore, and Germany highlighted how these factors can influence both deal structure and the ongoing use of IP following closing.

Post-closing considerations also came into focus, including portfolio management, maintenance obligations, and transitional arrangements between buyer and seller. These issues are often addressed late in the process, despite their practical impact on integration and future operations.

Practical Takeaways

Across jurisdictions, there was broad agreement that IP is playing a more prominent role in transactions, with evolving expectations around how it is assessed and managed.

Participants highlighted the importance of:

focusing diligence on how IP is used in the business

identifying ownership and dependency risks early

involving IP specialists at the right stage of the transaction

addressing post-closing implications as part of deal planning

As approaches continue to vary by market and sector, IP is increasingly shaping both value and risk in M&A transactions.

Author: Hanna Shea | World Law Group

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.