Space Business Review September 2025

EchoStar Sells Spectrum to SpaceX for $17b

On September 8, EchoStar Corporation (EchoStar) announced an agreement with Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) whereby EchoStar will sell to SpaceX its rights to AWS-4 and H-block spectrum for approximately $17b in cash and stock. Concurrently, EchoStar terminated its contract with MDA Space Ltd. for its planned low Earth orbit satellite constellation.

JetBlue Selects Kuiper for IFC Services

On September 4, JetBlue Airways Corporation announced an agreement with Amazon.com, Inc. to use capacity from the Kuiper system for in-flight connectivity services beginning in 2027.

September Fundraising & Financing Activity

September 9 – Finnish satellite manufacturing start-up ReOrbit Oy raised €45m in a Series A investment round led by Springvest Oyj, with participation from Varma Capital, LLC, ELO Foundation, Icebreaker Fund Management Oy and others.

September 12 – Satellite manufacturer Apex Technology, Inc. (Apex) raised $200m in a Series D funding round led byInterlagos Capital, with participation from unspecified additional investors. Apex will use the funds to expand its production capacity.

