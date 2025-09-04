EchoStar, AT&T Agree to $22.65b Spectrum Deal

On August 26, EchoStar Corporation (EchoStar) and AT&T Inc. (AT&T) announced an agreement whereby EchoStar will sell to AT&T 50 MHz of mid- and low-band spectrum licenses for $22.65b and EchoStar will receive rights to use AT&T's network as a hybrid mobile network operator.

August Fundraising Activity

August 7 – Japanese space propulsion start-up Pale Blue Inc. raised $10m in a Series C funding round, with participation from aStart Co., Ltd., Nissay Capital Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (through its ME Innovation Fund), and others.

August 18 – SpinLaunch, Inc. raised $30m in funding for the development and commercialization of its Meridian Space low Earth orbit broadband constellation. The investment round was led by ATW Partners LLC and included a previously announced strategic investment from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

Read more related news in Space Business Review August 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.