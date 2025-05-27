ARTICLE
27 May 2025

Navigating Tariffs And Income Taxes And Transfer Pricing

JD
Jones Day

Contributor

Jones Day logo
Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
Explore Firm Details
In this new trade landscape, it is more important than ever to coordinate customs and operational planning with income taxes and transfer pricing.
United States Tax
Joseph A. Goldman,Edward Kennedy,Justin L. Campolieta
+8 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In this new trade landscape, it is more important than ever to coordinate customs and operational planning with income taxes and transfer pricing.

The reality of tariffs is forcing companies to reexamine their supply chains and contracts. Many U.S. importers are positioned to mitigate tariffs. Some can do so by making operational changes, even small ones; others, by revisiting their customs valuation methods. For example, importers in multi-tiered transactions may be able to lower the customs valuation by applying the First Sale Rule to declare the customs value of goods based on the price paid in the first sale rather than the price paid by the importer. That said, mitigation efforts such as the First Sale Rule are not immune from scrutiny and downstream tax controversy risk. It is therefore important for companies to coordinate their customs, operational planning, and transfer pricing policies, and to plan for the possibility that supply chain tariff planning—even if temporary—could lead to long-term disputes with taxing authorities.

Key tax objectives include:

  • Protect Inventory Deduction. An importer's inventory cost for income tax purposes is generally tied to its customs value which, with adjusted valuation methods like the First Sale Rule, may be lower than the price paid. In many cases, it is possible to increase the inventory cost well beyond the customs value.
  • Preserve Transfer Pricing. Changes in customs value and tariff responsibility can impact transfer pricing policies in multiple jurisdictions. In a related-party sale, tariffs and transfer pricing have an inverse relationship. Transfer pricing adjustments reduce the income of one transacting party while increasing the counterparty's income, which will attract attention and possible challenge. Also, deviations from Advance Pricing Agreements agreed with governments may require renegotiation.
  • Defend Structure Changes. Restructurings to mitigate tariffs can present risks unrelated to intercompany pricing. The IRS and other tax authorities have been aggressive in challenging the business purpose for restructuring transactions, invoking anti-abuse rules such as the economic substance doctrine to recast or disregard transactions where tax avoidance is perceived. Further, structural changes to supply chains could themselves trigger tax consequences, including with respect to effective tax rates, VAT, exit, and other taxes, and foreign tax credits, leading to increased examinations and potential litigation.

A thorough understanding of the customs and income tax valuation concepts is essential for effective tax planning and trade management.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Joseph A. Goldman
Joseph A. Goldman
Photo of Edward Kennedy
Edward Kennedy
Photo of Lodewijk Berger (Lou)
Lodewijk Berger (Lou)
Photo of Justin L. Campolieta
Justin L. Campolieta
Photo of Michael Coravos
Michael Coravos
Photo of Christopher Hanfling
Christopher Hanfling
Photo of Lori Hellkamp
Lori Hellkamp
Photo of David Morrell
David Morrell
Photo of Schuyler J. Schouten
Schuyler J. Schouten
Photo of Niv Tadmore
Niv Tadmore
Photo of Kailey Baker
Kailey Baker
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More